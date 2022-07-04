74th APS ready to load

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Reserve Citizen Airmen in the 74th Aerial Port Squadron worked with 433rd Airlift Wing C-5M Super Galaxy aircrew to practice the load and offload of a fire truck here, April 3, 2022. The training provided hands-on experience for the aerial port team and also included familiarization with performing joint inspections on vehicles prior to loading and offloading.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 12:41
|Story ID:
|418042
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
