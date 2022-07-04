Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    74th APS ready to load

    74th APS ready to load

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Monet Villacorte | Reserve Citizen Airmen in the 74th Aerial Port Squadron work with 433rd Airlift Wing...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Story by Samantha Mathison 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Reserve Citizen Airmen in the 74th Aerial Port Squadron worked with 433rd Airlift Wing C-5M Super Galaxy aircrew to practice the load and offload of a fire truck here, April 3, 2022. The training provided hands-on experience for the aerial port team and also included familiarization with performing joint inspections on vehicles prior to loading and offloading.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 12:41
    Story ID: 418042
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 74th APS ready to load, by Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    74th APS ready to load

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alamo Wing
    433AW
    ReserveReady
    74APS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT