Team Dover celebrates new chief master sergeants

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – Team Dover held a Chief Induction ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 2, 2022, celebrating 12 members selected for promotion to chief master sergeant.



With only one percent of the enlisted force structure reaching the highest enlisted rank, the promotion is highly regarded among Air Force leaders.



Senior Master Sgt. Ricardo A. Visconti, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight chief, said the promotion to chief master sergeant was a humbling one.



“It’s been a long road. I always grew up aspiring to be like some of those awesome chiefs I’ve seen down the road. It really is humbling to be in that seat now,” said Visconti.



Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Hall III, 436th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment superintendent, described the feeling as unbelievable.



“It’s hard to make [chief] so when you do make it, it’s difficult to put into words. I am definitely excited to…celebrate [it] with my family. My wife helped me get here. Without her, I’m not a chief,” said Hall.



Both Hall and Visconti stated becoming a chief places their main focus on taking care of Airmen.



“I would hope as time goes on, I become more focused on people,” said Hall. “I don’t want to lose that as I transition from a senior master sergeant to a chief master sergeant. Regardless of what my responsibilities are, I want to make sure that I am always focused on people.



While promoting to chief comes with added responsibility, it also serves as an opportunity to give back.



“You're not a chief for [just] your Airmen, you’re a chief for every Airmen in the Air Force,” said Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Bayes, 436th Airlift Wing command chief. “[Making chief] gives you the opportunity to share your experiences and give back to the Airmen who are coming up and the Air Force that have given you so much.”

