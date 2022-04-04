SECAF visits McConnell

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. –Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall visited the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, 931st ARW and 184th Air National Guard Wing here April 3 – 4, 2022, to get an up-close visual of air-refueling aircraft and missions with a focus on service modernization.



While touring various organizations, Secretary Kendall experienced McConnell’s direct impact on Air Mobility Command and the advancements in aerial refueling. The Secretary first toured a KC-135 Stratotanker to get an understanding of the older airframe before touring and flying aboard a KC-46A Pegasus.



During the tours, Secretary Kendall saw first-hand how Team McConnell Airmen have led the effort to move the KC-46A Pegasus towards becoming fully mission capable and the conversion of the next generation of air dominance.



“Air refueling is vital to our Nation’s ability to project power and Team McConnell’s 22nd and 931st ARW’s are key to that mission,” said Secretary Kendall. “McConnell represents the long history of air refueling with KC-135s approaching 60 years old on one portion of the ramp, while their counterparts a short distance away are driving towards the future by bringing the KC-46’s much newer capabilities into the operational fleet.”



After touring aircraft, Secretary Kendall sat down with 15 Airmen to recognize them for their superior performance and dedication to continuing the mission during a luncheon April 4. Airmen engaged with Secretary Kendall on issues such as modernization, innovation, training, sexual assault prevention and response, stress management and healthcare.



“The interactions with McConnell Airmen left me with two overarching thoughts: first, the drive and skills of U.S. Air Force Airmen are second-to-none; and second, that job number one for those of us in the Pentagon is advocating for the resources our Airmen need to win,” said Secretary Kendall.



“Events like the listening luncheon are an incredible opportunity for our Airmen, to grow their strategic understanding of the Secretary’s intent, our ‘one team, one fight’ mantra, and the importance of their individual efforts in making that happen,” said Col. Nate Vogel, 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander. “Now it’s up to each of us, both individually and collectively, to take the Secretary’s vision and make it happen each and every day, both on the ground and at altitude.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 11:55 Story ID: 418037 Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECAF visits McConnell, by A1C Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.