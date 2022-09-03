Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10 AF Public Affairs Offices conduct joint training, enhance readiness

    LA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Nije Hightower 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, Louisiana --Public Affairs (PA) Specialists from the 301st Fighter Wing and 307th Bomb Wing conducted joint public affairs training at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, on March 9, 2022.

    The Air Force Public Affairs’ mission is to tell the Air Force story through still imagery, articles, and videos. The training prioritized video and photo techniques such as freeze stop photography and dynamic camera movements. The PA professionals seized the opportunity to hone their technical skills and network amongst numerous career fields on the installation.

    “The importance of networking and branching out can’t be emphasized enough,” said Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason, 307th Bomb Wing public affairs specialist. “In a career field that specializes in communication, it is important to me to network and make those connections between units and missions so we can support each other and share ideas. That’s what’s most important to me!”

    Some of the joint training involved logistics, such as coordination of collecting imagery or footage for a project and ensuring proper safety practices on the flightline are followed.

    “This was the first time since I’ve been at the 307th that I was involved in coordinating and escorting a visiting unit on the flight line,” said Cason. “It was helpful to have an opportunity to hone my flight line driving skills and coordinate with another Air Force Reserve unit for the first time. I really learned a lot that will help me in future visits!”

    During the training, airmen were challenged to capture multiple aircraft with vastly different mission sets, which allowed them to practice various photography techniques required to capture a rapidly moving aircraft.

    “For me, it was drastically different capturing footage of the F-16 compared to the B-52. The F-16 and B-52 are impressive aircrafts with interesting missions, though for me they are drastically different when considering footage,” said Cason. “You have to consider things like the physical size of the aircraft and distance or position you can stand.”

    Additionally, the training provided a collaborative experience that highlighted mission set and showcased Reserve Citizen Airmen’s ability to always maintain readiness.

    “One thing I took away from this experience was appreciating the different missions and Public Affairs operational procedures within the Air Force,” said Carson. “I’ve become accustomed to the processes here at the 307th Bomb Wing and bomber missions in general. It was interesting to work together across the Air Force to get the mission done.”

