MURPH returns to Fort Jackson, honors fallen

The MURPH Challenge returns to Fort Jackson on May 28 after taking a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As infection rates continue to decline, many events have returned as restrictions ease. The break is over, and the MURPH returns to remind Team Jackson that fitness and remembrance is a part of Army life.



“We did the MURPH back in 2019, it’s a workout to honor all service members,” said Rick Ellis, Moncrief Army Health Clinic operations specialist. “We had a big turnout but the next year COVID happened.”



Ellis presented the idea of hosting the challenge to the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club who embraced the event and have taken on hosting duties. Ellis now plays an advisory role to help with coordination of the four event challenge that is not for the faint of heart.



“It sucks, kind of painful and you are really pushing yourself,” said 1st Sgt. Jennifer Alvey, Moncrief Army Health Clinic. “During this, you take a moment to realize there are Soldiers who came before you and lost their life. We still have the opportunity to be here and do this work out even if it sucks. It gives you time to be thankful and complete the challenge. Everyone who gets through it feels accomplished.”



The MURPH became a popular challenge as a Hero Workout of the Day, or Hero WOD, popular with CrossFit fans. It was named after Navy SEAL Lt. Michael Murphy.



Murphy, the oldest of two, was an accomplished athlete and student. He graduated Penn State University with two Bachelor of Art degrees, political science and psychology, and was accepted to several law schools. He instead joined the Navy in December 2003.



After completing all of his training and earning the iconic SEAL Trident badge, Murphy went to work. In 2005 he was assigned to SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team 1 as the officer in charge of ALPH Platoon. It was with this unit he would deploy to Afghanistan.



During a mission to find a key anti-coalition militia commander, Murphy and his four-man team came under intense fire. While trying to evade the enemy while returning fire, all were wounded. Murphy moved away from cover to an open space where he could use a satellite phone to call for an evacuation of his team.



Before the day was through, three of the four men were fatally wounded. One would survive to tell the story of Murphy’s bravery to help save his men. The lone SEAL’s story would become a future movie, Lone Survivor.



Since then, Murphy’s story of heroism and his memory continue to live through the MURPH Challenge. It also serves as an opportunity for all military members past, present and future to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.



“The challenge is 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and a one mile run,” Ellis said. “It doesn’t have to be all at once and you can do variations if you need to.”



Alvey explained how those who have never attempted the challenge shouldn’t be afraid to try.



“You are pushing you to your ability,” Alvey said. “This is infinitely scalable.”



“Doing the MURPH is all about honoring service members and there’s not going to be someone there to make sure push-ups and pull-ups are done right,” Ellis said. “You can do push-ups on a tree or your knees. You can use an assistance band. You can walk the mile, whatever you need to do.”



Ellis also explained that those who wish to meet the challenge head on can bring photos of friend or loved one that have been killed in action to be displayed during the event. “We will have a moment of silence before the workout starts in honor of all service members who have passed away.”



Ellis also said that commemorate “shirts are available to anyone who wants them,” and will be available for pre-order.



“I think this is a great opportunity to bring people together and have some comradery amongst service members and friends, veterans, civilians, dependents, or anybody with access to post,” Alvey said. “It’s an opportunity to take a moment to think about the people who sacrificed their life for us.”



The challenge can be completed individually or in teams of four. For more information or to pre-order a shirt, contact Alvey at (803) 396-3079 or Ellis at (803) 315-1977.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 10:05 Story ID: 418026 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US