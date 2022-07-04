Tough ‘Ombres convoy to Canada

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jay Townsend | Tough ‘Ombres from the 217th Transportation Company out of San Antonio, Texas are...... read more read more

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jay Townsend | Tough ‘Ombres from the 217th Transportation Company out of San Antonio, Texas are transporting equipment across the country to support our Canadian allies during the upcoming Exercise Maple Resolve. U.S. Army North and the Canadian Armed Forces plan year-round for the Canadian Army's Exercise Maple Resolve, the largest allied exercise conducted in North America. Maple Resolve provides an opportunity to enhance multi-national interoperability in a brigade-level field training exercise. Col. Steve Pazak, 90th Sustainment Brigade Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brenda Acosta linked up with the convoy at Fort Knox, Kentucky to offer encouragement along the journey and to stress the importance of the training/driving time as well as safety. Great work Tough ‘Ombres! see less | View Image Page