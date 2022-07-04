Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tough 'Ombres convoy to Canada

    Tough ‘Ombres convoy to Canada

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Jay Townsend 

    90th Sustainment Brigade

    Tough ‘Ombres from the 217th Transportation Company out of San Antonio, Texas are transporting equipment across the country to support our Canadian allies during the upcoming Exercise Maple Resolve.

    U.S. Army North and the Canadian Armed Forces plan year-round for the Canadian Army's Exercise Maple Resolve, the largest allied exercise conducted in North America. Maple Resolve provides an opportunity to enhance multi-national interoperability in a brigade-level field training exercise.

    Col. Steve Pazak, 90th Sustainment Brigade Commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brenda Acosta linked up with the convoy at Fort Knox, Kentucky to offer encouragement along the journey and to stress the importance of the training/driving time as well as safety.

