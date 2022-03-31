‘If I were an Oscar Mayer Wiener, everyone would be in love with me’

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Patrons of the Fort Jackson Commissary were treated to hot dogs, chips and bottled...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | Patrons of the Fort Jackson Commissary were treated to hot dogs, chips and bottled water as the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made a stop to the commissary on its nationwide tour March 30, 2022. Patrons were also given the iconic Wiener Whistle that turns 70 years old this year, stickers proclaiming they saw the giant hot dog on wheels, and coupons for Oscar Mayer products. see less | View Image Page

Team Jackson, veterans, recently graduated Soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment and their Families were treated to a bit of nostalgia March 31 as the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made a debut appearance during Family Day activities.



“We are out here visiting for Family Day and giving everyone an opportunity to see the Wienermobile,” said Nicholas “Nacho-Dog” Carreno, an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Hot Dogger. “We are passing out hot dogs and our iconic Wiener Whistles.”



Making its first stop at the installation’s Commissary, young and old alike were treated to free hot dogs, chips and drinks. Patrons were invited to explore the interior of the Wienermobile. They were also gifted stickers proclaiming they saw the giant wheeled dog and the iconic Weiner Whistle.



“The whistles have been around since 1952 and are turning 70-years old this year,” Nacho-Dog said. “They are very special and sometimes people drive hours to get them.



Nacho-Dog said a team of 12 Hot Doggers drive the Wienermobile across the U.S. every year to ensure the nation has access to the tasty, rolling and whistling dogs.



Later that afternoon, the Wienermobile and Hot Doggers attended a private barbeque in Columbia before retiring for the evening and traveling to neighboring Shaw Air Force Base to continue their mission of spreading cheer and fun before continuing their trek.



“Keep it Oscar,” Nacho-Dog said. “That’s just our way of saying take life a little less seriously and have fun with the Wienermobile.”