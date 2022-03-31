Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘If I were an Oscar Mayer Wiener, everyone would be in love with me’

    ‘If I were an Oscar Mayer Wiener, everyone would be in love with me’

    Photo By Alexandra Shea | Patrons of the Fort Jackson Commissary were treated to hot dogs, chips and bottled...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Story by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Team Jackson, veterans, recently graduated Soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment and their Families were treated to a bit of nostalgia March 31 as the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made a debut appearance during Family Day activities.

    “We are out here visiting for Family Day and giving everyone an opportunity to see the Wienermobile,” said Nicholas “Nacho-Dog” Carreno, an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Hot Dogger. “We are passing out hot dogs and our iconic Wiener Whistles.”

    Making its first stop at the installation’s Commissary, young and old alike were treated to free hot dogs, chips and drinks. Patrons were invited to explore the interior of the Wienermobile. They were also gifted stickers proclaiming they saw the giant wheeled dog and the iconic Weiner Whistle.

    “The whistles have been around since 1952 and are turning 70-years old this year,” Nacho-Dog said. “They are very special and sometimes people drive hours to get them.

    Nacho-Dog said a team of 12 Hot Doggers drive the Wienermobile across the U.S. every year to ensure the nation has access to the tasty, rolling and whistling dogs.

    Later that afternoon, the Wienermobile and Hot Doggers attended a private barbeque in Columbia before retiring for the evening and traveling to neighboring Shaw Air Force Base to continue their mission of spreading cheer and fun before continuing their trek.

    “Keep it Oscar,” Nacho-Dog said. “That’s just our way of saying take life a little less seriously and have fun with the Wienermobile.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 08:57
    Story ID: 418017
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘If I were an Oscar Mayer Wiener, everyone would be in love with me’, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    ‘If I were an Oscar Mayer Wiener, everyone would be in love with me’
    ‘If I were an Oscar Mayer Wiener, everyone would be in love with me’
    ‘If I were an Oscar Mayer Wiener, everyone would be in love with me’
    ‘If I were an Oscar Mayer Wiener, everyone would be in love with me’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commissary
    Family Day
    hot dog
    Wienermobile
    Installation Management Command-Fort Jackson
    Oscar Mayer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT