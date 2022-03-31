Team Jackson, veterans, recently graduated Soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment and their Families were treated to a bit of nostalgia March 31 as the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made a debut appearance during Family Day activities.
“We are out here visiting for Family Day and giving everyone an opportunity to see the Wienermobile,” said Nicholas “Nacho-Dog” Carreno, an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Hot Dogger. “We are passing out hot dogs and our iconic Wiener Whistles.”
Making its first stop at the installation’s Commissary, young and old alike were treated to free hot dogs, chips and drinks. Patrons were invited to explore the interior of the Wienermobile. They were also gifted stickers proclaiming they saw the giant wheeled dog and the iconic Weiner Whistle.
“The whistles have been around since 1952 and are turning 70-years old this year,” Nacho-Dog said. “They are very special and sometimes people drive hours to get them.
Nacho-Dog said a team of 12 Hot Doggers drive the Wienermobile across the U.S. every year to ensure the nation has access to the tasty, rolling and whistling dogs.
Later that afternoon, the Wienermobile and Hot Doggers attended a private barbeque in Columbia before retiring for the evening and traveling to neighboring Shaw Air Force Base to continue their mission of spreading cheer and fun before continuing their trek.
“Keep it Oscar,” Nacho-Dog said. “That’s just our way of saying take life a little less seriously and have fun with the Wienermobile.”
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 08:57
|Story ID:
|418017
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘If I were an Oscar Mayer Wiener, everyone would be in love with me’, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT