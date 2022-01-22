NMCB-25 Holds Change of Command

Naval Mobile Construction Battalion TWO FIVE conducted a change of command on January 22nd, 2022 at Naval Station Great Lakes. U.S, Navy Capt. Deniz Piskin was relieved by Cmrd. Jason Ward after two years of serving as the Commanding Officer for NMCB 25.



Family and friends from both skippers were in attendance as well as NMCB 25 personnel and staff along with 1NCR staff including Commodore Jennifer Donahue. She opened her remarks commenting on how Capt. Piskin's calm, cool and collected nature had helped guide the battalion through a global pandemic that no one could see coming. She also noted that the unit has won the Battle E award twice under his command.



Capt. Piskin was no stranger to NMCB 25 and had served as both the assistant operations officer and the Alfa Company commander in prior tours with NMCB 25. He served as an Electrician's Mate onboard the fast attack submarine, USS Baton Rouge (SSN-689) before obtaining a bachelor of science in Civil Engineering and a Direct commission into the Civil Engineer Corps.



Capt. Piskin stated “While in command, I witnessed so much dedication, commitment, and sacrifice. From our Seabees who had recently returned from deployment to the ever-evolving landscape of a global pandemic. But Seabees were built for times of uncertainty. Seabees are known for their creativity, innovation, and unwavering diligence dating back to WWII. NMCB TWO-FIVE carried that legacy forward with pride, professionalism and integrity.”



Cmrd. Ward is also returning to NMCB 25. Ward’s military career includes service in both the Army and Navy. He received his initial commission through Army ROTC at the University of

Kentucky. He served as an Infantry Officer holding various positions within an Infantry Company and Battalion prior to branch detailing to the Army Corps of Engineers. In 2011, Cmrd. Ward received a Naval Commission as a Lieutenant in the Civil Engineer Corps. He is no stranger to NMCB 25, having two previous tours as the Battalion Training Officer and Executive Officer. His other notable tours include a deployment with NMCB 14 as the Mission OIC of Reserve Forces and task-organized under NMCB ONE as Detail Horn of Africa OIC where he served in OPERATION FREEDOM SENTINEL for Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, in Djibouti, Africa and FIRST Naval Construction Regiment, Operations Officer.



CDR Ward opened his remarks with how excited he was to rejoin NMCB 25 and that he wouldn’t have it any other way. He laid out his command philosophy of building greatness and fighting complacency. CDR Ward stated "TWO FIVE's OPTEMPO will be increasing over the next 2 years, culminating in deployment to a combat zone. We must Build preparedness at home with our families and across our battalion in the skills that have defined Seabees; combat lethality, warrior toughness, and construction technical skills



NMCB-25 is homeported in Port Hueneme, California, With reserve detachments across the midwest. They provide task-tailored, adaptable, and combat-ready expeditionary engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy and Marine Corps missions

