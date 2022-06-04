Ansbach units and families compete during the first-ever “Resiliency Games”

ANSBACH, Germany (Apr. 6, 2022) – The Resiliency Games have landed at Ansbach, starting Thursday, April 7 at 5:30p.m. with the “Resiliency Run” as the kick-off event.



The games are a series of events that will be testing unit resiliency, bringing the Ansbach military community together in a friendly but intense competition.



From April to July members of the Ansbach military community will have the opportunity to participate and gain points for their team in the Resiliency Games.



The event includes families, children, civilians, and local nationals. Everyone that is a part of the unit can participate and earn points.



The U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach community has been broken up into six different teams that can earn points.



The teams include 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, V Corps, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery, USAG Ansbach, and the Ansbach Health Clinic and associated medical units.



“We’re doing this to bring the community together, to have that cohesion, and be able to make that connection with other members within our community,” said Young Hwang, ready and resilient integrator, one of the event organizers. “Promoting resiliency and creating relationships amongst the community is a huge win,”



Each month carries a theme and will have the main event in which all families and units are encouraged to participate in.



April’s theme is “Resiliency Games”, May’s theme is “Warrior Games”, June’s theme is “Medieval Games”, and July’s theme is “Squad Games”.



“We want you to be able to spend time with your family, this event is not just for soldiers or civilians. We want you to bring your family and have fun together,” said Johna Kim, victim advocate for Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program (SHARP), speaking about how the main events of each month are all scheduled on Thursdays because that’s family time for a lot of the units.



The main events are where the units will be competing directly against each other to earn points and gain the lead. They are scheduled for April 7, May 5, June 7, and July 7.



April’s main event is the “Prevention Run”, May’s main events are “Archery Tag & Dodgeball Tournament”, June’s main events are “Archery & Axe Throwing”, and July’s main events are “Red Light, Green Light & Tug of War”.



The event will also have a variety of games that children can play with their families so that no one is left out.



To participate in the Resiliency Games, look for the “RG” logo where you’ll find QR codes placed at participating services or events for you to scan.



Select your team/unit, complete the short form online, and just like that you’ll be earning points to help your team win.



“People don’t know about all the different resources available to them on this installation. Which is why this is a great opportunity to introduce programs and services that are available should anyone need assistance or help,” said Hwang.



The event will be highlighting USAG Ansbach’s resources and services throughout its entirety.



“Resiliency isn’t about the component part, it’s about the sum of the whole, and how it’s always greater,” said Col. Karen Hobart, USAG Ansbach commander. “It’s about both the individual and the community, and you shape the community that you build through your participation,”



The winner of the Resiliency Games will be declared at the end of July and whichever team wins gets to hold the trophy for a year on top of bragging rights.



“This is a way of looking at Resilience holistically and for the community as a whole, because the entire community is working on the idea that this is how you build resiliency through participation,” said Hobart.



Learn more about your neighbors and our community and have fun doing so creating resiliency every time you participate.



Make sure to join in and start racking up those points for your team.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 03:16 Story ID: 418003 Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ansbach units and families compete during the first-ever “Resiliency Games”, by Joshua Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.