Welcome to the April issue of the Paraglide – Fort Bragg’s premier source for information

April is Month of the Military Child and is a critical reminder of the importance of our youth and the sacrifices that they make each and every day. Army children deserve our respect for bearing the costs our nation demands of them without their choice. As the garrison, we know a lot about their struggles, and the resiliency it takes to be a military child.



In order to better support our youth, Child and Youth Services was created in 1980. Today, there are more than 225,000 military children and youth registered in CYS programs. The Army uses these programs to provide a strong and supportive environment where children can thrive.



The CYS program here is no exception. Our program strives for excellence in every department and works hard to meet the needs of our Families. We have 12 Child Development Centers, three school age centers and two youth activity centers. Plus, we have a robust youth sports and fitness program and parenting classes.



Unfortunately, even with 12 CDCs there isn’t enough space for all of our military children. Many of our Families have to seek care off of the installation. In order to assist these Families with potentially higher costs off the installation, CYS has the Army Fee Assistance Program.



This program pays the difference between what the Sponsor would pay for on-post child care and the community-based child care provider’s rate, up to an established provider cap. Soldiers can apply for the assistance if on-post care is not available within 45 days of the need date, or the family lives outside the designated radius around Fort Bragg.



Not only is April the Month of the Military Child but it is also Child Abuse Prevention Month.



We understand that parenting can be difficult even under the best of circumstances. Then with military life, throw in a deployment, an extended training exercise, frequent moves, and there are bound to be additional stressors and challenges. Not only do we want to support our military children, but also our military Families as a whole.



Army Community Service helps Soldiers and their Families prepare for the unique challenges of military life. Their services include seminars, workshops, counseling and intervention to help strengthen the relationships of Army Families.



These opportunities are all aimed at reducing the unique stressors that our Families face on a daily basis. Our Families are strong but sometimes we all need a reminder that it is okay and perfectly normal to need help. Making the choice to request assistance takes strength and fortitude.



Another way we celebrate and support our military Families and our Soldiers is by providing quality events to socialize and reduce the day to day stressors. We are delighted to announce that the Fort Bragg Fair will be returning on April 27 to the Fort Bragg Fairgrounds! We hope that you and your Families will make a trip out and enjoy the unlimited rides, games, and food. I know I am looking forward to taking my family to the fair.



This is Our Home: Pitch In. Own It. Be Proud.

