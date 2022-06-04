GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 17th Force Support Squadron’s Airman and Family Readiness Center are hosting several financial workshops to highlight April as National Financial Capability Month.



Anyone with base access can sign up for free and learn what resources are available, helping them become financially fit.



“We want to teach not just permanent members and their families, but also the students that train here,” said Carl James, 17th Force Support Squadron work life specialist. “It’s important to develop good financial habits so students can one day teach them to the Airmen they lead.”



To register for the classes contact the A&FRC at (325) 654-3893.







Upcoming Events



April 7: Budgeting & Spending Plan at 11:00 a.m., Debt Management at 5:30 p.m



April 9: Basic Investing at 11:00 a.m.



April 12: Car Buying at 11:00 a.m., Thrift Savings Plan Basics at 5:30 p.m.



April 14: Home Buying at 11:00 a.m., Free Credit Report Reviews at 5:30 p.m.



April 16: Car Buying at 11:00 a.m.



April 19: Permanent Change of Station Financial Planning at 11:00 a.m., Basic Investing at 5:30 p.m.



April 21: Debt Management at 11:00 a.m.



April 23: Home Buying at 11:00 a.m.



April 26: TSP Basics at 11:00 a.m., Raising Financially Fit Kids at 5:30 p.m.



April 28: Car Buying at 11:00 a.m.



April 30: Raising Financially Fit Kids at 11:00 a.m.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2022 Date Posted: 04.06.2022 15:27 Story ID: 417956 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, April 2022: National Financial Capability Month, by A1C Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.