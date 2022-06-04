Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    April 2022: National Financial Capability Month

    A graphic of the National Financial Capability Month workshops, Goodfellow Air Force

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 17th Force Support Squadron’s Airman and Family Readiness Center are hosting several financial workshops to highlight April as National Financial Capability Month.

    Anyone with base access can sign up for free and learn what resources are available, helping them become financially fit.

    “We want to teach not just permanent members and their families, but also the students that train here,” said Carl James, 17th Force Support Squadron work life specialist. “It’s important to develop good financial habits so students can one day teach them to the Airmen they lead.”

    To register for the classes contact the A&FRC at (325) 654-3893.



    Upcoming Events

    April 7: Budgeting & Spending Plan at 11:00 a.m., Debt Management at 5:30 p.m

    April 9: Basic Investing at 11:00 a.m.

    April 12: Car Buying at 11:00 a.m., Thrift Savings Plan Basics at 5:30 p.m.

    April 14: Home Buying at 11:00 a.m., Free Credit Report Reviews at 5:30 p.m.

    April 16: Car Buying at 11:00 a.m.

    April 19: Permanent Change of Station Financial Planning at 11:00 a.m., Basic Investing at 5:30 p.m.

    April 21: Debt Management at 11:00 a.m.

    April 23: Home Buying at 11:00 a.m.

    April 26: TSP Basics at 11:00 a.m., Raising Financially Fit Kids at 5:30 p.m.

    April 28: Car Buying at 11:00 a.m.

    April 30: Raising Financially Fit Kids at 11:00 a.m.

    Finance
    Goodfellow AFB
    National Financial Capability Month

