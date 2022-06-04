MWD Tusko retires after nine years of honorable service

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Military working dog Tusko, 75th Security Forces Squadron, waits during the reading of...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Military working dog Tusko, 75th Security Forces Squadron, waits during the reading of retirement orders April 1, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Tusko served nine years as a narcotics detection dog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- The 75th Security Forces Squadron held a retirement ceremony military working dog Tusko April 1 here.



Tusko, a German Shepherd, served honorably for nine years at Hill Air Force Base as a narcotics detection dog.



“Tusko was the heart and soul of the kennel with his energetic and loving attitude,” said Tech. Sgt. Kyle Snape, 75th SFS Military Working Dog NCOIC. “He was the unsung hero because he didn’t necessarily have the glamour-deployment filled career, but he nonetheless made an impact on the individuals who worked with him.”



Tusko currently has three families who have requested to adopt him, a common practice for retired dogs that have served.