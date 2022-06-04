Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWD Tusko retires after nine years of honorable service

    MWD Tusko retires after nine years of honorable service

    Photo By Cynthia Griggs | Military working dog Tusko, 75th Security Forces Squadron, waits during the reading of...... read more read more

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Story by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- The 75th Security Forces Squadron held a retirement ceremony military working dog Tusko April 1 here.

    Tusko, a German Shepherd, served honorably for nine years at Hill Air Force Base as a narcotics detection dog.

    “Tusko was the heart and soul of the kennel with his energetic and loving attitude,” said Tech. Sgt. Kyle Snape, 75th SFS Military Working Dog NCOIC. “He was the unsung hero because he didn’t necessarily have the glamour-deployment filled career, but he nonetheless made an impact on the individuals who worked with him.”

    Tusko currently has three families who have requested to adopt him, a common practice for retired dogs that have served.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2022 14:47
    Story ID: 417954
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD Tusko retires after nine years of honorable service, by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MWD Tusko retires after nine years of honorable service
    MWD Tusko retires after nine years of honorable service
    MWD Tusko retires after nine years of honorable service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWD
    military working dog
    75th SFS
    MWD retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT