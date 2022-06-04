MWD Tusko retires after nine years of honorable service

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- The 75th Security Forces Squadron held a retirement ceremony military working dog Tusko April 1 here.
Tusko, a German Shepherd, served honorably for nine years at Hill Air Force Base as a narcotics detection dog.
“Tusko was the heart and soul of the kennel with his energetic and loving attitude,” said Tech. Sgt. Kyle Snape, 75th SFS Military Working Dog NCOIC. “He was the unsung hero because he didn’t necessarily have the glamour-deployment filled career, but he nonetheless made an impact on the individuals who worked with him.”
Tusko currently has three families who have requested to adopt him, a common practice for retired dogs that have served.
