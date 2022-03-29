Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCIS Naturalization Comes to Poznan, Poland

    POZNAN, POLAND

    03.29.2022

    Story by Maj. DeLancie Horton 

    Area Support Group Poland

    March 29, 2022 is a day that 10 former U.S. permanent residents will always remember as the day they became naturalized U.S. citizens in Poznan, Poland. ASG-POLAND partnered with USCIS to host the naturalization ceremony after conducting citizenship interviews a month prior. On this monumental day nine U.S. Soldiers and one spouse of a U.S. Soldier took the oath to become naturalized U.S. citizens.

    "I was an immigrant just like you when i came to this country, so I know what this day means", said Col Jorge Fonseca, ASG-P commander as he addressed the newly naturalized U.S. citizens. The ceremony was the first hosted by ASG-P but according to USCIS, it won't be the last as naturalizations in Poland continue to rise.

