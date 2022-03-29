USCIS Naturalization Comes to Poznan, Poland

March 29, 2022 is a day that 10 former U.S. permanent residents will always remember as the day they became naturalized U.S. citizens in Poznan, Poland. ASG-POLAND partnered with USCIS to host the naturalization ceremony after conducting citizenship interviews a month prior. On this monumental day nine U.S. Soldiers and one spouse of a U.S. Soldier took the oath to become naturalized U.S. citizens.



"I was an immigrant just like you when i came to this country, so I know what this day means", said Col Jorge Fonseca, ASG-P commander as he addressed the newly naturalized U.S. citizens. The ceremony was the first hosted by ASG-P but according to USCIS, it won't be the last as naturalizations in Poland continue to rise.

