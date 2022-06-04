Nourish the Service event supports newest military kids, families

Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Volunteers load vehicles during a Nourish the Service event at Hill Air Force Base,...... read more read more Photo By Ronald Bradshaw | Volunteers load vehicles during a Nourish the Service event at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, April 1, 2022. The event provided new and soon-to-be parents with non-perishable food items, baby care supplies and resource information. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – Month of the Military Child kicked off on the first of the month with a drive-thru event to support the newest members of Hill’s military families.



Blue Star Families of Utah sponsored and organized the event that provided new and soon-to-be parents with non-perishable food items, laundry detergent, diapers, baby wipes, a gun lock and a resource folder.



“We targeted families who are expecting or who have welcomed a new child recently for this event,” said Emily Harrison, Blue Star Families of Utah chapter director. “April is the Month of the Military Child and we wanted to show a little extra love to our newest military kids with this event.”



The goal was to provide support to 50 families who pre-registered for the event. Registration was filled within the first 24 hours with eight families on a wait list.



Hill’s Airman’s Attic and Team Hill’s First Sergeants Council’s Operation Warm Heart provided extra food and gifts cards so families on the wait list could participate.



The event provided support to 58 families comprised of approximately 118 adults and 100 children.

The Blue Star Families of Utah hold two to three Nourish the Service events each year and with a generous grant from the Utah Elks were able to provide this additional event.



The last time the organization held an event on Hill Air Force Base was in 2020 where food was distributed to 488 families.



“The families of our all-volunteer military make unprecedented sacrifices these days to serve our country,” said Harrison. “We are committed to strengthening our military families by connecting them with their neighbors – individuals and organizations – to create vibrant communities of mutual support. We believe we’re all stronger when we take care of each other.”



Blue Star Families was founded by military spouses in 2009 to empower these families to thrive as they serve.