Mary Lewis receives Employee of the Month Award

Photo By Kyler Davis | On Friday, May 12, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander, Col. Kimberly...... read more read more Photo By Kyler Davis | On Friday, May 12, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander, Col. Kimberly Peeples announced Mary Lewis as Employee of the Month for January 2022. Mary is a Business Operations Specialist in the Business Management Division, a position she’s held since Summer of 2021. see less | View Image Page

Beginning her career almost thirteen years ago as a Biologist in project planning with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, within less than a year working at USACE Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, this employee has reached high acclaim.



“Mary has worked diligently to improve regional stakeholder engagement in support of the LRD I-Plan and has been successful in helping us stay connected,” said Col. Peeples. “She continues to work closely with Division and District leadership and staff to develop communication products that are being used region-wide. In developing these products, she has provided strategic messaging focused on both the Great Lakes and Ohio River Basins.”



Lewis believes the most fulfilling part about her job involves being a part of the collaboration with stakeholders, where she can provide solutions to problems at the federal, state, and local levels.



“I’ve been able to do so much while working for USACE,” said Lewis. “I’ve wanted to work at the division level, and I’m excited to be here working with so many individuals from across the region as we continue to build the stakeholder engagement program.”



Outside of her career with USACE, Lewis is passionate about her family, saying her three and five-year-old daughters keep her very busy. She also enjoys American history, and takes any opportunity to travel to museums and historical places.



When asked about advice she would give to future USACE employees, Mary believes anyone starting with the organization should always try to get a first-hand look at all the organization does.



“Get out and see projects within your district or division, if able – not just locks and dams, but also smaller construction projects,” said Mary. “There are always opportunities to grow and learn new things within this organization, take advantage of them – you’ll grow in ways you never imagined”



“Her professionalism and expertise in the Planning and Outreach areas within the Division has been instrumental to her success,” said Col. Peeples. “Mary’s dedication to serve the organization and our nation exemplify the motto of USACE – essayons! And is yet another example of how LRD continues building strong – together!”