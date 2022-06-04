LRD teammates show support for sexual assault awareness month by “stepping up”

Courtesy Photo | April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, and to kick off LRD’s month-long...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, and to kick off LRD’s month-long observation, teammates from the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Headquarters in Cincinnati joined together on a brisk Spring morning to walk along the Ohio River. see less | View Image Page

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, and to kick off LRD’s month-long observation, teammates from the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Headquarters in Cincinnati joined together on a brisk Spring morning to walk along the Ohio River.



“I want to thank you all for being here,” said Division Commander, Col. Kimberly Peeples at the meeting point near Friendship Park. “This is one way we can all band together, get out there and prevent sexual assault by building awareness together. So, let’s go!”



Members strutted along the Ohio River sporting teal t-shirts in solidarity for sexual assault survivors. Their journey began at the Montgomery Inn Boat House, as they walked from Friendship Park, through Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove, passing by Great American Ballpark and the Smale Riverfront park - a project completed by the Division’s very own Louisville District in 2012.



Teammates were lucky enough to be joined by some honorary guests that happily strutted alongside on leashes. Two LRD members brought their very own canine companions to brighten spirits on the frigid April morning, providing much needed energy to combat the unseasonable weather.



The “Step Up for SAAM” event was created by LRD’s very own Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention Program Coordinator, Sarah Sullivan, to walk, run, or move in support of survivors. In addition to this event, Sullivan is also facilitating many other events throughout April in support of the observation. Teammates can show their support via a virtual message board on Microsoft Teams throughout the month of April. On April 29, Sullivan is hosting a “Denim Day” Lunch and Learn discussion to share with the workforce how they can help prevent sexual violence and support survivors.



The event ended with complimentary cookies and hot coffee provided by Commander Col. Peeples. With a stroke of luck, a barge passed by the Ohio River as teammates and their pups posed for a photo.



To see more photos from the event, visit https://flickr.com/photos/lrdusace/albums/72177720297856569



To find out more about USACE and Army’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Army’s SHARP Program, visit https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/sharp/