Students immersed in RIA factory opportunities with Career Day

Photo By Debralee Best | A Rock Island High School student attempts to build the tallest tower in the call from printer paper and masking tape, capable of holding a can of soup. This was an engineer-focused activity from a Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center volunteer for Rock Island High School Career Day March 30. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Lutgen/RIA-JMTC)

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – Five Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center employees shared their careers and experiences with Rock Island High School “Rocky” students during a career day hosted by the school March 30.



RIA-JMTC team members were invited to participate in this career day, which focused on bringing in 100 professionals from around the Quad Cities to speak to students, due to the command’s historic link to the community.



Founded in 1862, RIA-JMTC, with the mission of manufacturing and delivering readiness solutions to the Department of Defense, is one of the largest employers in the area, most employees from the QC community and several Rocky alumni. These team members hold a variety of positions including welders, machinists, engineers, analysts and many others needed to support the readiness of the warfighter.



RIA-JMTC participation was coordinated by Brandy Goettsch, RIA-JMTC human resources supervisor.



“It is important for RIA-JMTC to participate in career events with local high schools to discuss our capabilities and the wide range career opportunities available,” said Goettsch. “It’s important for students to realize the significance of personal career development and explore career opportunities that will broaden their exposure to the working world they will one day enter.”



RIA-JMTC’s representatives at the event included Goettsch; Ryan Wood, chief of staff; Robert Burkhead, lead resource management analyst; Andrew McCalley, mechanical engineer; and Glynn Roach, additive manufacturing machinist.



Each volunteer spent their day giving insight to up to 150 students. The RIA-JMTC employees provided a presentation to the students highlighting details of their careers, skills needed, the connection between high school classes and their job duties, benefits and advice. Additionally, they conducted a hands-on activities including building a printer paper and masking tape tower designed to hold a soup can and a table-top exercise to test their decision-making processes. These activities were designed to engage the students as well as give them insight into skills needed for different professions.



The employees volunteered for a variety of reasons including stepping outside their comfort zone, engaging with the community and providing guidance for the students.



“It was an opportunity for me to help these high school students as they prepare for that transition from high school to whatever that next step is for them,” said Wood. “I remember having a lot of questions at that age and how I really appreciated the folks that took time out to talk to me about it.”



For Roach, a Rocky graduate, this opportunity was more personal.



“I volunteered for two reasons: the first being that I went to Rocky and one of my biggest influences on the career path I have taken was a teacher from that school,” he said. “The second reason is I enjoy teaching about my job and the capabilities of 3D printing.”



All the volunteers said they enjoyed working with the children and the teachers and this was a great collaboration between the staff and the volunteers to engage the high school students and give them insight for their future.



“I was very impressed with the event,” said McCalley. “It was well organized. The teacher I was partnered up with was enthusiastic and helped further reinforce some of the points I was trying to make.”



“I thought the event was a great opportunity for students to interact with professionals from all walks of life,” said Wood. “It was also a really great opportunity for us, from RIA-JMTC, to start thinking about ways we can be more integrated in the local communities and work with the local schools to build partner relationships.”



Strong community involvement is a priority at RIA-JMTC and participating in events like this foster vital relationships within the community, encouraging personal growth and emphasizing the impact that may be gained from being a role model.



“I would challenge everyone that the next time an opportunity comes up to give some of your time to students, please take it,” said Wood. “They will appreciate it and you may make a huge impact on someone’s life.”



If interested in partnering with RIA-JMTC for a community event, contact the Public Affairs office at usarmy.RIA.usamc.mbx.ria-jmtc-public-affairs@army.mil.