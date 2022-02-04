Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Jade Farrington and Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee (MAC) invited active duty families from Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point and Coast Guard Sector North Carolina to a Family Fishing Day at Oceana Fishing Pier, Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, April 2, 2022. The event included a scavenger hunt and face painting for the kids, free fishing rods and bait for the attendees, and lunch. The Carteret County MAC encourages and supports strong relations between service members and the community. One way they do this is by hosting events like this to get military members involved in a fun way.
    “I appreciate all the volunteers from the Chamber of Commerce, Cherry Point, and the Coast Guard that came out to help us,” said Cindy Davison, the program director of the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce. “We couldn’t do it without all the people.”

