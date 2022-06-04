Individual Protective Equipment flight; prepping Airmen ready to fight

The 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment flight provides combat-ready support and ensures operational readiness by helping Airmen prepare for deployments, trainings and TDYs.



The IPE flight maintains and issues protective gear to Airmen, monitors expiration dates, coordinates sanitization and ensures adequate supply and proper turn-in procedures.



“Customers come in for deployments, chemical, biological, radiological and neurological (CBRN) [gear] and annual trainings,” said Senior Airman Caron Edouard, 325th LRS IPE mobility specialist. “We issue them the clothing sizes that they need, such as coats and trousers.”



The IPE flight also issues pre-packaged kit bags. Mobility specialists prepare kit bags with required items which can include a chemical protective jacket, pants, gloves, boot covers, a gas mask, web belt and canteen. Other items IPE can issue also include security forces armor vests and plates, weaponry, cold weather gear, sleeping bags and more.



“Different squadrons have different trainings and [IPE] issues out their gear because our stock is more abundant,” said Edouard.



Having this mobility at Tyndall directly impacts efforts happening at TDY locations across the country and contingency operations overseas.



“We help keep the deployment pipeline running smoothly,” said Staff Sgt. Kenneth Walker, 325th LRS IPE mobility supervisor. “It’s possible the (deployed location) may not have all the gear required and Airmen have had to make multiple stops at different installations in the past.”



From a logistical standpoint, maintaining and organizing a robust supply out of home station cuts down on gear that is lost or misplaced down range. Controlling the issue process also helps the wing and higher headquarters save money as the Air Force isn’t continuously funding replacement gear.



The IPE flight works together to effectively support missions both home and abroad by providing critical gear and ensuring service members are ready to fight.



“We see everybody on the base,” said Walker. “I like that we’re Airmen taking care of Airmen.”

