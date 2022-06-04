Courtesy Translation: Voluntary precautionary recall of selected products of KINDER in Germany

Courtesy Photo | Ferrero has initiated a voluntary recall of several of their Kinder products.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Ferrero has initiated a voluntary recall of several of their Kinder products. see less | View Image Page

Voluntary precautionary recall of selected products of KINDER in Germany



Press release from www.ferrero.de, 06 April 2022

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Selected batches of kinder products manufactured in Belgium



Press release, April 06, 2022: Ferrero is working closely with the responsible food authority in Germany to uncover a possible link with a number of reported salmonella cases. Although none of our children's products placed on the market have tested positive for salmonella and we have not received any consumer complaints, we take the matter very seriously because consumer protection is our top priority.



As a precautionary measure, we have decided to initiate a voluntary recall of the following products:



- kinder Überraschung (Kinder Surprise) 3-pack (3x 20g) classic egg

EAN VB: 4008400240329

Best before: April 10 – June 21, 2022



- kinder Überraschung (Kinder Surprise) 3-pack (3x 20g) pink egg

EAN VB: 4008400480329

Best before: April 10 – June 21, 2022





- kinder Schoko-Bons 125g, 200g, 300g, 200g + 25g gratis, 300g + 50g gratis, 350g, 500g

EAN VB:

5413548280189

5413548283128

4008400621722

4008400280127

4008400621920

8000500269633

5413548015552

Best before: May 28 – Aug. 28, 2022



kinder Schoko-Bons White 200g

EAN VB: 8000500289877

Best before: May 31 – Sep. 29, 2022



kinder Überraschung (Kinder Surprise) Maxi Classic egg 100g

EAN VB: 4008400231327

Best before: Aug. 21, 2022



kinder Überraschung (Kinder Surprise) Maxi pink egg 100g

EAN VB: 4008400230825

Best before: Aug. 21, 2022



kinder Mini Eggs hazelnut 100g

EAN VB: 8000500196809

Best before: Aug. 21, 2022



kinder Mini Eggs Cacao 100g

EAN VB: 8000500361207

Best before: Aug. 21, 2022



kinder Mini Eggs kinder Schokolade 100g

EAN VB: 8000500234303

Best before: Aug. 21, 2022



kinder Mix Bunte Mischung 132g

EAN VB: 4008400313221

Best before: Aug. 21, 2022



kinder Mix Körbchen (small basket) 86g

EAN VB: 8000500350911

Best before: Aug. 21, 2022



kinder Mix Tüte (bag) 193g

EAN VB: 8000500371466

Best before: Aug. 21, 2022



kinder Happy Moments 162g

EAN VB: 8000500284391

Best before: May 28 – Aug. 28, 2022



kinder Happy Moments mini mix – Grüße Edition 162g

EAN VB: 8000500284391

Best before: May 28 – Aug. 28, 2022



kinder Überraschung (Kinder Surprise) Maxi Ei Schlümpfe (smurfs) 100g

EAN VB: 8000500269008

Best before: Aug. 19 - Sep. 18, 2022



kinder Mini Eggs Mix 250g

EAN VB: 8000500295168

Best before: Aug. 21, 2022



kinder Maxi Mix Plüsch (plush) 133g

EAN VB: 4008400271323

Best before: Aug. 21, 2022



kinder Überraschung (Kinder Surprise) 4-Pack (4x20g)

EAN VB: 4008400240527

Best before: Aug. 21, 2022



All of these products are manufactured in Belgium.



All other Ferrero products, including other children's products, are not affected by this voluntary recall.



We work with retailers to ensure that these products are no longer commercially available. If you own any of these products, we advise you not to consume it. Please keep the product and contact our Consumer Service Team at:



Ferrero MSC GmbH & Co. KG

Consumer Service

D-60624 Frankfurt



Phone: +49 (0)69 / 665 666-0

(Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 5:30 pm)

consumerservice@ferrero.com



We take food safety very seriously and regret this matter.



Sincerely,

Ferrero Press Office Germany



Source: https://www.ferrero.de/fc-5103/