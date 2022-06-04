Courtesy Translation: Voluntary precautionary recall of selected products of KINDER in Germany

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.06.2022

    Story by Nadine Bower 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Voluntary precautionary recall of selected products of KINDER in Germany

    Press release from www.ferrero.de, 06 April 2022
    Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist

    Selected batches of kinder products manufactured in Belgium

    Press release, April 06, 2022: Ferrero is working closely with the responsible food authority in Germany to uncover a possible link with a number of reported salmonella cases. Although none of our children's products placed on the market have tested positive for salmonella and we have not received any consumer complaints, we take the matter very seriously because consumer protection is our top priority.

    As a precautionary measure, we have decided to initiate a voluntary recall of the following products:

    - kinder Überraschung (Kinder Surprise) 3-pack (3x 20g) classic egg
    EAN VB: 4008400240329
    Best before: April 10 – June 21, 2022

    - kinder Überraschung (Kinder Surprise) 3-pack (3x 20g) pink egg
    EAN VB: 4008400480329
    Best before: April 10 – June 21, 2022


    - kinder Schoko-Bons 125g, 200g, 300g, 200g + 25g gratis, 300g + 50g gratis, 350g, 500g
    EAN VB:
    5413548280189
    5413548283128
    4008400621722
    4008400280127
    4008400621920
    8000500269633
    5413548015552
    Best before: May 28 – Aug. 28, 2022

    kinder Schoko-Bons White 200g
    EAN VB: 8000500289877
    Best before: May 31 – Sep. 29, 2022

    kinder Überraschung (Kinder Surprise) Maxi Classic egg 100g
    EAN VB: 4008400231327
    Best before: Aug. 21, 2022

    kinder Überraschung (Kinder Surprise) Maxi pink egg 100g
    EAN VB: 4008400230825
    Best before: Aug. 21, 2022

    kinder Mini Eggs hazelnut 100g
    EAN VB: 8000500196809
    Best before: Aug. 21, 2022

    kinder Mini Eggs Cacao 100g
    EAN VB: 8000500361207
    Best before: Aug. 21, 2022

    kinder Mini Eggs kinder Schokolade 100g
    EAN VB: 8000500234303
    Best before: Aug. 21, 2022

    kinder Mix Bunte Mischung 132g
    EAN VB: 4008400313221
    Best before: Aug. 21, 2022

    kinder Mix Körbchen (small basket) 86g
    EAN VB: 8000500350911
    Best before: Aug. 21, 2022

    kinder Mix Tüte (bag) 193g
    EAN VB: 8000500371466
    Best before: Aug. 21, 2022

    kinder Happy Moments 162g
    EAN VB: 8000500284391
    Best before: May 28 – Aug. 28, 2022

    kinder Happy Moments mini mix – Grüße Edition 162g
    EAN VB: 8000500284391
    Best before: May 28 – Aug. 28, 2022

    kinder Überraschung (Kinder Surprise) Maxi Ei Schlümpfe (smurfs) 100g
    EAN VB: 8000500269008
    Best before: Aug. 19 - Sep. 18, 2022

    kinder Mini Eggs Mix 250g
    EAN VB: 8000500295168
    Best before: Aug. 21, 2022

    kinder Maxi Mix Plüsch (plush) 133g
    EAN VB: 4008400271323
    Best before: Aug. 21, 2022

    kinder Überraschung (Kinder Surprise) 4-Pack (4x20g)
    EAN VB: 4008400240527
    Best before: Aug. 21, 2022

    All of these products are manufactured in Belgium.

    All other Ferrero products, including other children's products, are not affected by this voluntary recall.

    We work with retailers to ensure that these products are no longer commercially available. If you own any of these products, we advise you not to consume it. Please keep the product and contact our Consumer Service Team at:

    Ferrero MSC GmbH & Co. KG
    Consumer Service
    D-60624 Frankfurt

    Phone: +49 (0)69 / 665 666-0
    (Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 5:30 pm)
    consumerservice@ferrero.com

    We take food safety very seriously and regret this matter.

    Sincerely,
    Ferrero Press Office Germany

    Source: https://www.ferrero.de/fc-5103/

