Courtesy Translation: Voluntary precautionary recall of selected products of KINDER in Germany

Voluntary precautionary recall of selected products of KINDER in Germany
Press release from www.ferrero.de, 06 April 2022
Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist
Selected batches of kinder products manufactured in Belgium
Press release, April 06, 2022: Ferrero is working closely with the responsible food authority in Germany to uncover a possible link with a number of reported salmonella cases. Although none of our children's products placed on the market have tested positive for salmonella and we have not received any consumer complaints, we take the matter very seriously because consumer protection is our top priority.
As a precautionary measure, we have decided to initiate a voluntary recall of the following products:
- kinder Überraschung (Kinder Surprise) 3-pack (3x 20g) classic egg
EAN VB: 4008400240329
Best before: April 10 – June 21, 2022
- kinder Überraschung (Kinder Surprise) 3-pack (3x 20g) pink egg
EAN VB: 4008400480329
Best before: April 10 – June 21, 2022
- kinder Schoko-Bons 125g, 200g, 300g, 200g + 25g gratis, 300g + 50g gratis, 350g, 500g
EAN VB:
5413548280189
5413548283128
4008400621722
4008400280127
4008400621920
8000500269633
5413548015552
Best before: May 28 – Aug. 28, 2022
kinder Schoko-Bons White 200g
EAN VB: 8000500289877
Best before: May 31 – Sep. 29, 2022
kinder Überraschung (Kinder Surprise) Maxi Classic egg 100g
EAN VB: 4008400231327
Best before: Aug. 21, 2022
kinder Überraschung (Kinder Surprise) Maxi pink egg 100g
EAN VB: 4008400230825
Best before: Aug. 21, 2022
kinder Mini Eggs hazelnut 100g
EAN VB: 8000500196809
Best before: Aug. 21, 2022
kinder Mini Eggs Cacao 100g
EAN VB: 8000500361207
Best before: Aug. 21, 2022
kinder Mini Eggs kinder Schokolade 100g
EAN VB: 8000500234303
Best before: Aug. 21, 2022
kinder Mix Bunte Mischung 132g
EAN VB: 4008400313221
Best before: Aug. 21, 2022
kinder Mix Körbchen (small basket) 86g
EAN VB: 8000500350911
Best before: Aug. 21, 2022
kinder Mix Tüte (bag) 193g
EAN VB: 8000500371466
Best before: Aug. 21, 2022
kinder Happy Moments 162g
EAN VB: 8000500284391
Best before: May 28 – Aug. 28, 2022
kinder Happy Moments mini mix – Grüße Edition 162g
EAN VB: 8000500284391
Best before: May 28 – Aug. 28, 2022
kinder Überraschung (Kinder Surprise) Maxi Ei Schlümpfe (smurfs) 100g
EAN VB: 8000500269008
Best before: Aug. 19 - Sep. 18, 2022
kinder Mini Eggs Mix 250g
EAN VB: 8000500295168
Best before: Aug. 21, 2022
kinder Maxi Mix Plüsch (plush) 133g
EAN VB: 4008400271323
Best before: Aug. 21, 2022
kinder Überraschung (Kinder Surprise) 4-Pack (4x20g)
EAN VB: 4008400240527
Best before: Aug. 21, 2022
All of these products are manufactured in Belgium.
All other Ferrero products, including other children's products, are not affected by this voluntary recall.
We work with retailers to ensure that these products are no longer commercially available. If you own any of these products, we advise you not to consume it. Please keep the product and contact our Consumer Service Team at:
Ferrero MSC GmbH & Co. KG
Consumer Service
D-60624 Frankfurt
Phone: +49 (0)69 / 665 666-0
(Monday – Friday 8:30 am – 5:30 pm)
consumerservice@ferrero.com
We take food safety very seriously and regret this matter.
Sincerely,
Ferrero Press Office Germany
Source: https://www.ferrero.de/fc-5103/
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2022 10:13
|Story ID:
|417924
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
