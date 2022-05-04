Spotlight CS3 Colin-Barrera

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jennifer Colin-Barrera is from Lakewood, Wash. and assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Three and deployed to Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan. Her day-to-day job is barracks petty officer, which means she is responsible for her battalion’s dormitory on deployment, but she also works in the galley and makes good eggs according to her peers.



This is her second deployment to Okinawa and says she likes the island and her favorite foods are the ramen and Coco’s curry.



She joined the Navy three years ago, “for the college and to be more independent.”

