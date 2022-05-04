Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spotlight CS3 Colin-Barrera

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.05.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jennifer Colin-Barrera is from Lakewood, Wash. and assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Three and deployed to Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan. Her day-to-day job is barracks petty officer, which means she is responsible for her battalion’s dormitory on deployment, but she also works in the galley and makes good eggs according to her peers.

    This is her second deployment to Okinawa and says she likes the island and her favorite foods are the ramen and Coco’s curry.

    She joined the Navy three years ago, “for the college and to be more independent.”

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 22:09
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: LAKEWOOD, WA, US
    This work, Spotlight CS3 Colin-Barrera, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

