U.S. Airmen arrive at Chilean Trade and Air Show, FIDAE

F-22 Raptors from the F-22 Demonstration Team out of Langley Air Force base wait on the hot ramp alongside a C-130J Super Hercules from the Texas Air National Guard and partner nation aircraft during Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America's largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition in Santiago, Chile, April 5, 2022. The F-22 Demonstration Team performs daily at the week-long event showcasing the maneuverability and capabilities of the 5th generation fighter.

Over 130 Airmen and Guardians have touched down in Santiago, Chile to participate in the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, April 5-10, 2022.



Among those representing the United States Air Force are 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern), the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, the Texas and Nevada Air National Guard, and the Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachute team. Air Force Global Strike Command will also be represented by a B-52 Stratofortress flyover.



U.S. Space Force is also in attendance to work together with partner nations and promote mutual interests of security and stability within the space domain. FIDAE provides an opportunity to engage with industry, partner nation air and space leadership as well as visitors to strengthen the understanding and the shared responsibility of space behaviors integral to the increasingly digital and interconnected world.



Over the course of the week, demonstrations by the F-22 Raptor and Wings of Blue parachute team will showcase U.S. airpower, capabilities and enduring promise as a committed partner in the region. Additionally, the F-22, Texas Air National Guard’s C-130J Super Hercules, and Nevada Air National Guard C-130H Hercules static aircraft displays will provide the thousands in attendance an up-close look at critical airframes in the USAF inventory.



FIDAE also provides senior Air and Space leadership from the U.S. the opportunity to engage in important bilateral discussions with their counterparts in the Chilean Air Force and other Latin American countries.



“We look forward to working alongside our partners in Chile,” said U.S. Air Force Major General Barry Cornish, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Commander. “Our friendship with the Chilean Air Force and Chilean people is enduring and we look forward to continuing to push forward the ability to work together, both in the air and in space.”

Additional information about the FIDAE air and trade show can be found at https://www.fidae.cl/.