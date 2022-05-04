NAVFAC Awards $36 Million Contract to Support the Flow of Marines to Guam

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $36 million firm-fixed price task order under a multiple award construction contract to Hensel Phelps Construction Co. of Honolulu, Hawaii on Apr. 1 for the construction of a principal end item (PEI) warehouse at U.S. Naval Support Activity, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB) on Guam.



“This facility will construct operational vehicle warehouse in support of Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) at MCBCB,” said NAVFAC Pacific Design and Construction Program Manager Mark Nakagawa. “Currently there are not enough adequate operational, maintenance, or support facilities including PEI warehouse facilities for the MAGTF to conduct required operational and training tasks. This new facility will bring this capabilities to MAGTF and MCBCB to support the force flow of the Marines to Guam.”



The work to be performed provides for the construction of a principal end item warehouse for the storage of operational military vehicles. Site preparation to include clearing, grubbing, green waste recycling, and earthwork. Other associated work to include paving and site improvements with asphaltic concrete roadway and vehicle staging areas, landscaping, trash enclosure, fencing, gates, bollards and concrete retaining walls.



“The successful award of this project is the direct result of the collaborative efforts from our project stakeholders,” said Nakagawa. “We are pleased to welcome our construction contractor, Hensel Phelps Construction Company to the team. We look forward to a successful project that exhibits effective communication, teamwork and excellent results.”



Work will be performed in Finegayan, Guam, with an expected completion date of July 2024.

