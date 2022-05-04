Off Duty Airman Saves Stranger's Life

"Help! Call 911," cried out a patron at a local Vermont restaurant.



On Monday, April 4, 2022, Tech. Sgt. Norman Losh, a member of the 158th Fighter Wing Civil Engineer Squadron, sprang to action. Losh looked over and noticed an elderly gentleman who appeared to be choking and rushed to his side.



"Can you breathe?" Losh asked the elderly gentleman.



With no response, Losh asked again, "Can you breath, sir?"



Again, after no response the second time, Losh's Air Force Self-Aid Buddy Care training kicked in.



Losh stood the man up, placed himself behind him, and administered the Heimlich maneuver. After four thrusting reps, the man stopped Losh and told him, "I can breathe now."



“You train for this," reflected Losh, "but you never expect it to actually happen."



Losh said that a day after the incident he was still processing the fact that he had saved someone's life.



"We're incredibly proud of Tech. Sgt. Losh," said 158th Civil Engineer, 2nd Lt. Dayton Brown. "His selfless actions yesterday showcased the very best of who we are as Green Mountain Boys."

