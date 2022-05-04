MCAS Miramar Welcomes Community to 2022 Miramar Air Show

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. (March 28, 2022) – The commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Col. Thomas M. Bedell, and the commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, invite the San Diego community and aviation enthusiasts to the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, Sept. 23-25.



The theme of this year’s air show is “Marines: Fight, Evolve, Win.” and is a direct reflection of the Commandant of the Marine Corps Force Design 2030 program and the technical innovations the service is undertaking to remain the 21st century’s force in readiness.



“It’s been almost three years since MCAS Miramar was able to open its doors to our neighbors and share in our love of aviation, and I am extremely excited to be able to do so once again. We

are proud to call America’s Finest City home and bring back one of the world’s most anticipated aviation exhibitions,” said Bedell.



While the full schedule will be released in the upcoming weeks, guests can count on seeing the Marine Corps’ F-35B demonstration, the unique Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration, the Air Force’s F-22 Raptor demonstration team, Aaron Fitzgerald flying the Red Bull Helicopter, a 5G Technology Expo and much more.



Media accreditation for the show will begin June 1st, 2022.



The air show is free to the public and upgraded seating options will be on sale this summer. For ticket information, COVID-19 protocols, business and vendor opportunities, and more, please visit the Miramar Air Show website at miramarairshow.com.

Date Taken: 04.05.2022