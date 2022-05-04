XXIV Corps language section issues interrogation guidance

Courtesy Photo | Before the invasion of Okinawa, the Language Section of the XXIV Corps G-2, under Col....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Before the invasion of Okinawa, the Language Section of the XXIV Corps G-2, under Col. Cecil W. Nist, issued an eight-page memo outlining guidance for its interrogation teams. The first four paragraphs, reproduced below, provided overall guidance and intent. These were followed by a point by point discussion of the interrogation form. see less | View Image Page

Before the invasion of Okinawa, the Language Section of the XXIV Corps G-2, under Col. Cecil W. Nist, issued an eight-page memo outlining guidance for its interrogation teams. The first four paragraphs, reproduced below, provided overall guidance and intent. These were followed by a point by point discussion of the interrogation form.



HEADQUARTERS XXIV CORPS

OFFICE OF THE AC OF S, G-2

LANGUAGE SECTION



Subject: Interrogation…For Guidance and Information of All Concerned



1. It is necessary that the interrogator be thoroughly prepared before commencing interrogation. He should be familiar with the terrain, be up on the local order of battle, and the situation. If division reports are available, they should be studied carefully.



2. Check the division report thoroughly. Take nothing for granted. Check information with [Japanese Order of Battle]. If information does not check with known information get a reasonable explanation. If PW is a specialist, request an officer in the PW’s field to assist in the interrogation.



3. Interrogator must get every possible bit of useful information the PW has, interrogator must not jump to the conclusion that because PW is illiterate or stupid that he knows nothing. Such men may have precisely the information that is needed. Keep constantly in mind that small scraps of information of apparently no value may be the link that completes the chain. It takes scraps of information from various sources to make the whole picture. If information is repetitious, repeat it. It may the necessary confirmation needed to lend credence to other reports upon which important decisions may be based. Make the end product have intelligence value. You are an important member of the intelligence collecting agencies. Upon information supplied by you, men’s lives are gambled. Be constantly aware of your responsibility to these men. Remember men's lives depend upon your accuracy and diligence. Don’t fail them!



4. When writing reports, see that they are concise, free from irrelevant matter, written in such a way that it can have only one meaning. It is necessary that every interrogator be able to prepare reports for publication.