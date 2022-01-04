From stripes to bars — former Marine NCO commissioned as 2nd Lt.

Photo By Christopher Wilson | 2nd Lt. Kaleb Smith was commissioned during a ceremony at Fort Sill April 1. Smith, a...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Wilson | 2nd Lt. Kaleb Smith was commissioned during a ceremony at Fort Sill April 1. Smith, a former instructor at the at the USMC Artillery Detachment - Fort Sill, was pinned by his fellow instructors. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (April 1, 2022) — With “Atomic Annie” as the backdrop, Kaleb Smith, who only moments before was a U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant, was commissioned a 2nd Lt. in the Corps, April 1.



Smith, a field artilleryman and former instructor at the USMC Artillery Detachment - Fort Sill, earned his commission courtesy of the Marine Enlisted Commissioning Program. He was accepted to the program in 2020 and attended Officer Candidate School at Quantico Virginia before attending the University of Oklahoma and joining the Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps.



“I wanted a leadership position and more responsibility,” said Smith. “It feels great to finally earn my commission and get pinned here at Fort Sill where I was an instructor and where all my friends are.”



Smith was commissioned by Capt. Paul Young, commanding officer of the OU Naval ROTC program.



“He is a man of character, of action, of caring and morality,” said Young of Smith. “He’s walked in the shoes of the men and women that will ultimately land in his charge. When he gets to the fleet, he will lead well and he will lead Marines.”



Smith joined the Marines in 2014 from Dolgville, New York. He will return to Quantico to complete his training at The Basic School where he will also be assigned a Military Occupational Specialty. He said he hopes his new job will be “anything that will help me to continue being successful throughout my career.”