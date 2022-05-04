CSAF visits Hurlburt Field

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brandon Esau | Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., talks with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jim...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Brandon Esau | Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., talks with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, before departing Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 4, 2022. During his visit, Brown met with junior enlisted Airmen and received command updates from Headquarters AFSOC staff and briefings on Mission Sustainment Teams, Aviation Special Operations Task Units and Special Operations Task Groups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Esau) see less | View Image Page

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., visited Hurlburt Field and Air Force Special Operations Command, April 4, 2022.



The visit familiarized Brown with AFSOC’s Force Generation Model, including Mission Sustainment Teams, Aviation Special Operations Task Units, and Special Operations Task Groups.



“This model allows AFSOC and their Airmen to step back, re-evaluate force posture, and create the next steps the command can take in any future conflicts,” said Brown. “We, as a force, have been executing the same mission sets for the last 20-plus years, but the strategic competition we find ourselves in now is forcing us to find new ways to operate in any environment.”



Brown also had the opportunity to have lunch with 10 Airmen and conduct a sensing session to identify challenges and areas in the force that could improve.



“I will continue to echo AFSOC’s mantra of ‘Airmen are our competitive advantage,’” said Brown. “Whether we continue to be successful now and into the future will only be accomplished if we prepare our enlisted and officer Airmen for what is on the horizon.”



“The continuous, deliberate development of our Airmen, and the innovative ways we are modernizing the way we fight, will allow for the force, in partnership with the joint force, to win the day - every day.”



After the visit, Brown said that strategic competition is here, and will continue to be here, so we must continue creating dilemmas for our adversaries in any way possible.



“What I’ve seen here at AFSOC is that our Air Commandos are changing the way they fight at an accelerated pace because that is what our nation needs at this moment in time,” said Brown. “I know that we will continue to be the world’s most preeminent fighting force because of our men and women's hard work and dedication here and around the globe.”