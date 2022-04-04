RECESS Physical Activity Challenge

Courtesy Photo | During the months of April and May, Civilian Health Promotion Services is encouraging...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | During the months of April and May, Civilian Health Promotion Services is encouraging the workforce to take 10-minute breaks during the workday to participate in its physical activity challenge: RECESS. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- During the months of April and May, Civilian Health Promotion Services is encouraging the workforce to take 10-minute breaks during the workday to participate in its physical activity challenge: RECESS.



Remember recess? During our youth, recess was a scheduled period in the school day for physical activity and play. As adults, many of us have sedentary jobs where we sit for hours working with rare pauses for a walk down the hall. Too much sitting time can be harmful.



Research has linked sitting for long periods of time with a number of health concerns. They include obesity and a cluster of conditions — increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol levels - that make up metabolic syndrome. Sitting for long periods of time can also result in tight hip flexor and hamstring muscles that may contribute to lower back and knee stiffness, making activities like walking harder.



Sitting less and moving more will contribute to overall better health. The impact of movement can be profound. You’ll burn more calories which may lead to weight loss and increased energy. Also, physical activity helps maintain muscle tone and your ability to move.



Here are some quick ways to get your body moving during the day:



-Take a break from sitting every 30 minutes- walk around or do a few stretching exercises.

-When watching television, take walking breaks during commercials.

-Run errands-or walk- during your lunch break.

-Maintain the homestead yourself instead of paying someone to do it. Yard work and house work can get the blood flowing.

So get more active – and start feeling better today.



To participate in the RECESS Physical Activity Challenge:



1. Visit USAFwellness.com to enroll from April 1 - 13, 2022.

2. Print your RECESS confirmation email and complete an in-person initial check-in with CHPS between April 4-15 to receive the Cooler Bag enrollment award.

3. Perform and log at least 750 minutes (12.50 hours) of physical activity from April 14 - May 25 on the USAFwellness.com Activity Log.

4. Attend the RECESS class with CHPS titled, “Fitness at Home: No Gym, No Problem” from April 14 - May 25. In-person and virtual sessions available.

5. Attend an in-person check-out event with CHPS from May 31 - June 10 to receive your Yoga Mat completion award.



For more information on weight management, healthy lifestyles, and physical activity programs, visit USAFwellness.com or visit your local CHPS office.