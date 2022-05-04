Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Lock at the Soo to host hybrid public meeting for Hydro Plant tail race closing

    New Lock at the Soo to host hybrid public meeting for Hydro Plant tail race closing

    Photo By Carrie Fox | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District will host a hybrid public meeting 7...... read more read more

    SAULT STE MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Story by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich.- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District will host a hybrid public meeting 7 p.m., April 20, 2022, to talk about the need for closing the Soo Locks Hydro Plant tail race.

    The Detroit District needs to close the Hydro Plant tail race for upcoming New Lock at the Soo construction and permanently close a portion of the tail race for safety reasons.

    The Corps of Engineers wants to hear from anglers and concerned stakeholders before making any official decisions. The tail race is and has been a very popular community fishing spot. The Corps of Engineers goal during New Lock at the Soo construction is to have minimal effects to the community.

    Participants can attend in-person or virtually.

    The in-person meeting will take place at the Lake Superior State University (LSSU) Walker Cisler Center in the Anchor Room. A LSSU parking pass will not be needed.

    To attend the Webex meeting virtually, join at:

    https://usace1.webex.com/meet/carrie.d.fox
    Meeting Number: 1993 74 1400
    Or dial in (not able to see presentation) at: +1 844-800-2712
    Access Code: 1993 74 1400

    To find more information on the New Lock at the Soo, visit the Detroit District Website: www.lre.usace.army.mil.

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 09:54
    Story ID: 417840
    Location: SAULT STE MARIE, MI, US
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Lock at the Soo to host hybrid public meeting for Hydro Plant tail race closing, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    New Lock at the Soo to host hybrid public meeting for Hydro Plant tail race closing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soo Locks
    New Lock at the Soo
    Michigan DNR
    Sault Ste Maire fishing
    tail race closure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT