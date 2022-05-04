New Lock at the Soo to host hybrid public meeting for Hydro Plant tail race closing

Photo By Carrie Fox | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District will host a hybrid public meeting 7...... read more read more Photo By Carrie Fox | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District will host a hybrid public meeting 7 p.m., April 20, 2022, to talk about the need for closing the Soo Locks Hydro Plant tail race. The Detroit District needs to close the Hydro Plant tail race for upcoming New Lock at the Soo construction and permanently close a portion of the tail race for safety reasons. see less | View Image Page

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich.- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District will host a hybrid public meeting 7 p.m., April 20, 2022, to talk about the need for closing the Soo Locks Hydro Plant tail race.



The Detroit District needs to close the Hydro Plant tail race for upcoming New Lock at the Soo construction and permanently close a portion of the tail race for safety reasons.



The Corps of Engineers wants to hear from anglers and concerned stakeholders before making any official decisions. The tail race is and has been a very popular community fishing spot. The Corps of Engineers goal during New Lock at the Soo construction is to have minimal effects to the community.



Participants can attend in-person or virtually.



The in-person meeting will take place at the Lake Superior State University (LSSU) Walker Cisler Center in the Anchor Room. A LSSU parking pass will not be needed.



To attend the Webex meeting virtually, join at:



https://usace1.webex.com/meet/carrie.d.fox

Meeting Number: 1993 74 1400

Or dial in (not able to see presentation) at: +1 844-800-2712

Access Code: 1993 74 1400



To find more information on the New Lock at the Soo, visit the Detroit District Website: www.lre.usace.army.mil.



