19th MDG recognized with three AF, AMC awards

Three Airmen from the 19th Medical Group were recently announced as award winners at the Air Force and Air Mobility Command level due to the quality of care provided to military members, dependents, and beneficiaries during 2021.



Earlier this month, the Air Force Surgeon General announced the recipients of the 2021 Air Force Medical Service Annual Awards.



Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Weigl, currently assigned as a 19th MDG executive officer, was recognized as the Air Force Laboratory NCO of the Year for her management of mission execution during her time as a laboratory technician at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas last year.



“I was working at Brooke Army Medical Center as a lab technician when COVID-19 testing became our world,” Weigl said. “This opportunity gave me a chance to step up within my unit. We were doing approximately 4,000 tests a week at the height of COVID-19 for basic military training trainees.”



Master Sgt. Shawna Yoder, 19th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight chief, was awarded AMC’s Senior NCO Organizational Management Excellence Award, which is awarded for outstanding performance as a flight chief in the medical field.



“I was able to support the 19th Medical Group’s largest deployment to assist the Federal Emergency Management Agency in support of Operation Allies Refuge, as well as gain a new equipment unit type code to bolster the capabilities of the group,” Yoder said. “All of these opportunities helped me become more proficient as a senior NCO and allowed me to work in and out of my primary duty, resulting in a well-rounded year.”



Lastly, Senior Airman Megan Hansen, 19th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental technician, was recognized as AMC’s Dental Technician of the Year for her leadership and providing dental care to all patients.



“She’s working at a NCO-level and has excelled,” said Staff Sgt. Sofia Anderson, 19th OMRS dental support flight chief. “Hansen is also a mentor for our other Airmen to help guide and assist them in anything—she’s exactly what you need in a flight—a great leader.”



According to AFMS, the accomplishments of those recognized demonstrate expertise, leadership and commitment across the full breadth of the mission support medics provide to the Department of the Air Force and combatant commanders.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.05.2022 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US