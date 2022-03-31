NMCP GOATS GIVE BACK

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Donald White | 220331-N-MY642-1030 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Mar. 31, 2022) Chief petty officers from Naval...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Donald White | 220331-N-MY642-1030 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Mar. 31, 2022) Chief petty officers from Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) pose for a group photo in front of the Fisher House on base after completing taking part in beautification efforts around the building as part of a community relations project hosted by the NMCP Chief Petty Officer Association. Fisher House Foundation, Inc. is an international, not-for-profit organization established to improve the quality of life for members of the military, veterans, and their families, according to the mission statement found on their website. The foundation builds comfort homes at military and VA medical centers and gifts them to the government. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donald R. White Jr.) see less | View Image Page

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (April 4, 2022) – Navy Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) Chief Petty Officers Association (CPOA) members met at the Fisher House on Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex to volunteer their time to perform some beautification activities around the building, March 31.



The chiefs, or goats - a nickname earned during the time of wooden boats when senior enlisted shared the same quarters as the ship’s goat – joined together to help.



“We are transitioning from winter into spring and wanted to start the season off right by helping out an organization that has done so much for our service members and veterans,” said Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Leonor Jean-Gilles, a senior enlisted advisor at NMCP and one of the organizers of the event.



Fisher House Foundation, Inc. is an international, not-for-profit organization established to improve the quality of life for members of the military, veterans, and their families, according the mission statement found on their website. The foundation builds comfort homes at military and VA medical centers and gifts them to the government.



“We have to lead by example,” said Chief Hospital Corpsman Willie Mercado, NMCP Cardiology leading chief petty officer. “We can talk to our Sailors every day about the things the need to do to succeed, but if we aren’t out here showing them what right looks like then we are ultimately failing them.”



As part of the beautification efforts, the Chiefs raked up leaves and pine straw, trimmed hedges, gathered up fallen branches and picked up any trash found on the grounds.



“We are all really proud to take time to give back in any way we can. Some days it’s with our Sailors,” said Mercado. “Today is with our community.”



