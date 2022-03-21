Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th AMU celebrates dedicated crew chiefs

    36th AMU recognizes dedicated crew chiefs

    Photo By Senior Airman Allison Payne | Airmen with the 36th Aircraft Maintenance Unit receive congratulations for being...... read more read more

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.21.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Allison Payne 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 36th Aircraft Maintenance Unit held a ceremony to recognize 27 new dedicated crew chiefs (DCCs) for sustained performance at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2022.

    The purpose of the Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony is to formally appoint those selected as DCCs to assume the responsibility of their aircraft while celebrating their accomplishment with their peers.

    “The ceremony is a presentation to recognize those who have been chosen and granted the responsibility of their own aircraft,” said Staff Sgt. Tyler Bunn, 36th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 Fighting Falcon dedicated crew chief. “In my opinion, the ceremony is important because it shows appreciation to all of us as DCC’s from not only our peers, but our pilots as well.”

    A pilot, assigned to the same aircraft as the DCC, presented each newly recognized DCC with a coin, certificate and patch which officially designates the crew chief to their aircraft.

    “Strengthening this flying and maintenance team is extremely important,” said Capt. James Gregory, F-16 instructor pilot. “It builds trust and trust is what allows us to concentrate on the tactics of combat aviation. We’re thankful we don’t have to worry about major aircraft malfunctions when the dedicated crew chiefs and entire AMU on their game.”

    Those recognized as DCCs will have their names written on the aircraft they work on, just as the DCCs before them. This is a tradition which has taken place throughout the lifespans of the aircraft.

    “Dedicated crew chiefs are greatly under-appreciated and don’t always get recognized for all the hard work they put in on a day-to-day basis,” said Staff Sgt. Armando Sutton, 36th AMU F-16 Fighting Falcon dedicated crew chief. “The DCC Ceremony is really important to me because it’s a way for my people to get that recognition they deserve and also get familiar with their pilot.”

    A DCC focuses his or her attention on one jet, allowing them to see trends and tendencies which makes troubleshooting and maintenance more effective, according to Gregory.

    “These Airmen are being recognized for their utmost effort and consistent dedication to the safety and quality of our aircraft,” said Staff Sgt. Tyler Bunn, 36th Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 Fighting Falcon dedicated crew chief. “We’ve sacrificed our time, busted our knuckles and worked hard to earn this title. We wear it like a badge on our sleeve and show it off proudly. It feels good to be recognized for it.”

    Congratulations to the following newly-recognized dedicated crew chiefs:

    SSgt Armando Sutton
    SSgt Tyler Bunn
    SSgt Michael Honse
    SSgt Jacob Jenson
    SrA Stacy Spears
    SSgt Brandon Conley
    SSgt Adam Lambert
    SrA Daniel Bermudez
    SSgt Jayquan Williams
    SSgt Jason Jurado
    SrA Samuel Son
    SSgt William Sikorski
    SSgt John Workman
    SrA Dakota Davis
    SSgt Nicklas Bruscup
    SrA Raphael Trammel
    SrA Terry King
    SSgt Jesus Chavez
    SSgt Barrett Clark
    SSgt Caleb Pettit
    SSgt Jonathan Mucker
    SrA Dacious Hunter
    SrA Sean McQuillan
    SrA Skyler Jayroe
    SrA Lauren Kogelschatz
    SSgt Brian Raatz
    SSgt Christian Gico

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 00:27
    Story ID: 417825
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th AMU celebrates dedicated crew chiefs, by SrA Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    36th AMU recognizes dedicated crew chiefs
    36th AMU recognizes dedicated crew chiefs
    36th AMU recognizes dedicated crew chiefs
    36th AMU recognizes dedicated crew chiefs
    36th AMU recognizes dedicated crew chiefs
    36th AMU recognizes dedicated crew chiefs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMU
    36 FS
    dedicated crew chief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT