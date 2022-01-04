Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cannon AFB Aids Local Civilian Medical Transfer

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Courtesy Story

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – 27th Special Operations Support Squadron, Command Post, and 27th Special Operations Security Forces Squadron aided a local civilian medical transfer flight, 31 March, 2022 on Cannon AFB.

    The civilian fixed-wing aircraft was called to transfer a patient from Clovis, New Mexico to Albuquerque, New Mexico. The aircraft was unable to land at Clovis Regional Airport due to unfavorable weather. The crew contacted the Cannon AFB air traffic control tower and Radar Approach Control System operators to divert their landing to Cannon AFB.

    Within 30 minutes, Cannon AFB tower and base operations Airmen coordinated with Security Forces and Command Post to facilitate the aircraft’s landing and the patient’s transfer from Plains Regional Medical Center to Cannon AFB for takeoff.

    “We’re grateful for the opportunity to help our community,” said U.S. Air Force Colonel Jonathan Graham, 27th Special Operations Wing vice commander. “We always stand ready to work with our local partners and wish the best to the patient, their friends, and family.”

    Visit our website at https://www.cannon.af.mil for installation information.
    -Air Commandos-

