Commander Brian M. Cush

CDR Brian Cush was born in Springfield, Illinois. After graduating from Saint Charles High School in Columbus, OH, CDR Cush attended Eckerd College in Saint Petersburg, FL. He graduated in December 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Marine Science and received his commission through OCS in Pensacola, FL.



In August 2005, CDR Cush reported to Pensacola, FL for flight training. In September 2007, upon his successful completion of Advanced Helicopter training, CDR Cush was designated an unrestricted Naval Aviator and selected to fly the SH-60B.



After successful completion of the SH-60B Fleet Replacement Syllabus, he transferred to the “Scorpions” of HSL-49 in August 2008. While at HSL-49, CDR Cush deployed to 2nd Fleet with Detachment 3 aboard USS JARRETT (FFG-33).



In March 2010, CDR Cush was designated a Helicopter Aircraft Commander (HAC) and again deployed to 2nd Fleet aboard the USS JARRETT (FFG-33) on Detachment 3 as the detachment Maintenance Officer. CDR Cush ended his tour as the NATOPS Instructor for HSL-49. In August 2011, CDR Cush transferred to VT-6 “Shooters” for duty as a primary flight instructor. Flying the T-6B “Texan II”, he served multiple roles as a class advisor, schedules writer and finally as a flight lead.



In August 2014, CDR Cush received orders to report to the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN (CVN-72) to serve as a Catapult and Arresting Gear Officer. Successfully receiving his designations while aboard the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT (CVN-71), CDR Cush served as V-2 Branch Officer for catapults and arresting gear and V-0 Division as Admin Officer.



In March 2017, CDR Cush and his family transferred to the HSM-79 “Griffins” in San Diego, CA, to complete his Department Head tour. He served in multiple positions to include Safety Officer, Training Officer, Operations Officer, and Maintenance Officer completing the inaugural deployment of the Griffins with CVW-7 aboard the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN.



In March 2020, CDR Cush transferred to CENTCOM HQ in Tampa, FL where he served as Operations Officer for the Special Activities Branch.



CDR Cush has accumulated over 2,100 hours in military aircraft. His personal awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and various unit commendations, service and campaign awards.

