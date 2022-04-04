Cmdr. John Williams

CDR John J Williams is a Kansas City native that enlisted in the United States Air Force after High School and served as an A-10 Warthog aircraft electrician. During his four year enlistment, he served two tours in Kuwait in support of Operation Southern Watch.



After completing his initial enlistment, he returned to school where he graduated Cum Laude from University of Missouri Kansas City with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering as well as an FAA Certified Flight Instructor rating. Later, he completed his Master of Science in Operations Management from University of Arkansas and completed his Senior Professional in Human Resources Certification.



CDR Williams was commissioned through Navy Officer Candidate School and attended primary flight training at NAS Whiting Field in Pensacola, Florida. He Graduated Joint Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training at Vance Air Force Base (AFB) in Enid, Oklahoma, and was assigned to the VQ-3 Ironman squadron at Tinker AFB flying the E-6B Mercury.



After completing his initial sea tour, he volunteered for a Global Support Assignment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was assigned to CJ-3 Multi-National Forces Iraq and served as an embedded Liaison Officer to the Iraqi Prime Ministers National Operation Center for one year.



CDR Williams was then assigned to Navy Recruiting Command Headquarters where he worked in the Advertising and Marketing Department for three years. Following his tour in recruiting, he lateral transferred to the Navy Human Resources Community and was assigned to Navy Personnel Command where he worked as an action Officer for the Career Progression branch, PERS-834.



CDR Williams served as the Executive Officer of Naval Technical Training Center Meridian, Mississippi from June 2014-16 and later returned to Navy Recruiting Command to serve as the Director of Military Manpower and Administrative Support for three years. He is currently serving as the Executive Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Atlanta.



CDR Williams’ personal awards include the Bronze Star, two Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medals, three Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medals and numerous campaign and unit level awards.

