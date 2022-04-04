CMDCM Chris D. Leonard

A native of Anniston, Alabama, Master Chief Leonard enlisted in September 1993. He reported to basic training in Great Lakes, IL September 7, 1993. He graduated from Apprentice Training Division as an undesignated seaman and reported to his first command, January 1993 USS Puget Sound (AD 38) Norfolk, Va.



Master Chief Leonard reported to USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) Little Creek, Va, in October 1995 and was advanced to Petty Officer Third Class. In October 1997, he reported to Commander, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka, Japan, and was advanced to Second Class Petty Officer. In November 1999, he reported to Nuclear Propulsion Training Unit, Charleston, South Carolina and was assigned as the Leading Petty Officer of the Postal mailroom.



In November 2002, Master Chief Leonard reported to National Support Element, Larissa, Greece and advanced to Petty Officer First Class. He then converted to Navy Counselor in December 2005 and reported to USS Vicksburg (CG 69) Mayport, Fl, as the ship’s Career Counselor. In January 2007, he reported to USS Doyle (FFG 39) and was selected as Sailor of the Year 2007, and advanced to Chief Petty Officer in 2008.



In January 2009, he reported to Naval Air Station (NAS) Jacksonville as the installation Career Counselor. In February 2011, he reported to USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Agana, Guam and was selected for the Command Senior Chief program in February 2012. Selected for Master Chief in 2014.



Command Master Chief tours: Command Master Chief of Naval Technical Training Center Meridian, Ms; Command Master Chief of USS Vicksburg (CG 69); Command Master Chief of Unmanned Patrol Squadron ONE NINE (VUP-19); Command Master Chief of Naval Air Station Whiting Field.



Assumed duties as NTAG Atlanta Command Master Chief June 2021.



His personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Good Conduct, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, and numerous other campaign and service awards.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 16:43 Story ID: 417811 Location: SMYRNA, GA, US Hometown: ANNISTON, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMDCM Chris D. Leonard, by PO1 James Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.