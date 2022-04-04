Chief Recruiter Senior Chief Custodio

NCCS Custodio is from Fort Lauderdale, FL. After graduating from Dillard High School, he enlisted in the Navy and reported to Recruit Training Command 26 January 2004.



After graduation of basic training, he attended AZ “A” School in Meridian, MS and graduated at the top of his class resulting in a meritorious promotion to AZ3. In July 2004 he reported to his first duty station CVN-71 Theodore Roosevelt in Norfolk, VA. During his tour onboard CVN-71, he worked in V-2 Maintenance Control and was advanced to Petty Officer Second Class.



In 2008 NCCS Custodio transferred to his first recruiting tour at NRD Miami, where he earned numerous awards. His biggest accomplishment there was being the only Second Class Petty Officer “RINC” of a large superstation. The success of this tour resulted in his desire to convert to CRF and he was advanced to Petty Officer First Class.



NCCS Custodio was then transferred to NRD Atlanta. While at NRD Atlanta he led 2 successful divisions. As a DLCPO he led his Sailors to achieve several awards including Sailor of the Year, Stations of the Year and multiple advancements. As a result, he was recognized as DLCPO of the Year for FY14 and FY15. He was selected to Chief Petty Officer FY-14. In addition, he received his Bachelors of Science from POST University in Business Management and a Minor in Accounting. NCCS Custodio strives to lead by example.



He reported to NRD Nashville November 2015 as DLCPO of Division 3 and served 13 months as the Assistant Chief Recruiter due to a gap in billet.



In 2018 NCCS Custodio assumed the duties of OACR upon checking into NRD Raleigh and on 1 October 2018 he moved into the EACR billet. While serving as ACR NRD Raleigh consistently made all assigned missions and was awarded NRD of the month Jun 2019.



He then reported to Region east where he served as EACR/DPO to 13 NTAG in a support role ensuring in the development of 26 ACR’s.



His military awards and decorations include (3) Navy Commendation Medal, (5) Navy Achievement Medal, (1) Iraq War Medal, (3) Good Conduct Medal, (1) Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Nation Defense, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary, Global War on Terrorism.



NCCS Custodio has one daughter Kimani Custodio (11) and one son Amir (18m).

