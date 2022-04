CBMU-202 Crewserve weapons class

CBMU-202 constructs and maintains Expeditionary Medical Facilities, provides Higher Headquarters camp support and provides public works, minor construction, embarkation, and disaster response capabilities, during wartime or contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 2nd Class Deniece Barry).

Date Taken: 04.04.2022
Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
by PO2 Deniece Barry