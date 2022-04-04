NAVSUP Features Navy Clothing Innovations and Data Analytics at 2022 Sea Air Space

Photo By Ted Nichols | Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) is set up in Booth 1701 at the 2022...... read more read more Photo By Ted Nichols | Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) is set up in Booth 1701 at the 2022 Sea-Air-Space Expo being held April 4-6 in National Harbor, Md. NAVSUP is highlighting the command at the expo as well as highlighting data analytics, the Naval Clothing and Textile Research Facility (NCTRF) and how-to information from NAVSUP’s Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP). The command's Strategic Supplier Management (SSM) personnel and Human Resources Office (HRO) are also participating in the multi-day event. (U.S. Navy photo by Ted Nichols/Released) see less | View Image Page

Innovative clothing design by Navy Clothing Textile and Research Facility (NCTRF) and pioneering data analytics that shape how Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) champions analytics to improve the NAVSUP Enterprise and provide world-class supplies and services to the fleet are being showcased by NAVSUP April 4-6 at this year’s Sea Air Space Exposition in National Harbor, Maryland.



Featured in booth 1701 this year are examples displaying state-of-the-art Navy uniforms and garments engineered to provide Sailors with clothing that performs well in the operating environment, aboard ships, and in their workspaces. Also featured in the NAVSUP booth are live demonstrations by NAVSUP’s data analytics team. The team is demonstrating the processes they use to deliver informed data analytics to ensure fleet readiness, increase capability, and support the Navy mission.



Multiple speaking engagements are taking place at the NAVSUP booth during each day of the expo. Speaking topics include how small businesses can effectively do business with NAVSUP; Navy uniform and organizational clothing’s mission, function, and capability gaps; and NAVSUP’s analytic mission.



NAVSUP will also demonstrate a new version of a combination oven, which is being tested now and could replace similar ovens used aboard some Navy ships today.



“Sea Air Space provides a platform to exhibit the latest developments in how NAVSUP enables the supply chain, generates readiness and sustains our naval forces worldwide, said Kurt Wendelken, NAVSUP vice commander. “It also offers the opportunity to engage multiple, key, stakeholders in one location and share ideas that enhance support of the Navy mission.”



On Tuesday, April 5 at 10:00 a.m. NAVSUP Vice Commander Kurt Wendelken and NAVSUP Executive for Strategic Initiatives Karen Fenstermacher will participate in a Supply Chain Risk Roundtable in the Cherry Blossom Ballroom. The roundtable discussion will focus on the health of the weapon systems supply chain, current readiness risks that have been identified, initiatives to combat these weaknesses and where the small business community can best support this mission. Other roundtable members include Jimmy Smith, director, Department of the Navy Small Business Programs and Clark Dumont, senior director of Global Procurement, BAE Systems. NAVSUP Small Business Director Chris Espenshade will moderate the discussion.



Wendelken will also participate in a Supply Chain Logistics Panel on Wednesday, April 6 at 9:30 a.m. in Potomac AB. The panel will focus on lessons learned during the current supply chain crisis and deliberate what the United States has gotten right and wrong in terms of supply chain, infrastructure and labor, investment during the last decade. Panel members will also discuss how to improve gaps in commercial and defense/military related supply chain processes to better support consumers and service members while adhering to the administration’s “Made in America” and America’s supply chain priorities. Other panel members include Maj. Gen. David Maxwell, vice director of logistics, Joint Staff, U.S. Marine Corps; Dr. Sal Mercoliano, associate professor, Campbell University; and Abby Lilly, vice president of Global Supply Chain, Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems.



Throughout the show, NAVSUP senior leadership will engage with top aviation and maritime domain industry partners in an effort to continue NAVSUP’s commitment to communicate its strategic priorities and direction with industry to drive improved supply chain performance and support to the warfighter.



Representatives from the NAVSUP Office of Small Business Programs will also be in the booth sharing information on the NAVSUP mission, as well as upcoming procurement opportunities for small business industry partners. The office of small business is committed to strengthening the Navy’s mission by maximizing procurement opportunities for all small business concerns. This effort is in support of the Secretary of the Navy's goal to identify and develop small businesses that can support the Navy/Marine Corps force for tomorrow. NAVSUP's procurement responsibilities include weapon systems spares and repair parts, Navy medical supplies and services, and commercial supplies and services that support the fleet.



Sea-Air-Space is the largest maritime exposition in the U.S. and continues as an invaluable extension of the Navy League’s mission of maritime policy education and sea service support.



NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.