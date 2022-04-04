Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMDC CSM talks cyber with local high school students

    Dodson Visit

    Photo By Ayumi Davis | Command Sgt. Maj. Finis A. Dodson, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command command...... read more read more

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Story by Ayumi Davis 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Huntsville, Ala. – The U.S. Army and Space Missile Defense Command’s senior enlisted leader spoke to students of the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering, imparting his wisdom and knowledge regarding cyberspace and cybersecurity.

    The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering is the first of its kind in the nation, a magnet high school incorporating cyber technology and engineering into its entire academic curriculum. Command Sgt. Maj. Finis A. Dodson, USASMDC command sergeant major, spoke to the school’s high school students at Peterson Hall at Oakwood University on April 1.

    He reflected on his education in cyber technology, saying he took computer programming in college, learning COBOL, a compiled English-like computer programming language designed for business use.

    “I appreciate what you all are doing,” Dodson said. “You are doing things I couldn’t do. What you are doing here is critical.”

    He also discussed cyberspace and its importance at USASMDC.

    “Now, everything is cyberspace ¬– it’s manmade, unbound, virtual, and tracks everything we do,” Dodson said. “Everything we do is based on cyber engineering.”

    Dodson talked about USASMDC’s responsibilities and structure, as well as some of the Army’s many programs for students working toward science, technology, engineering and mathematics degrees, touching on the Science Math and Research Transformation Scholarship for Service program, STEM student employee program, and the SMDC Underserved Community Cybersecurity and Engineering Education Development program.

    “All these are tied to real world capstone projects,” Dodson said. “Once you get out, you have this touchpoint with energy leaders and other leaders that you can apply.”

    Dodson shared wisdom that retired Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, the 11th vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, once said.

    “General Hyten said ‘What do you do to make a horse go faster? Let the reins go,’” Dodson said. “What he was talking about was you, the youth coming up. We can’t keep putting out ideas after we leave. You’re going to have make things work better, faster, more efficient, and that’s going to build your knowledge and your drive.”

    He emphasized to students their importance regarding the future.

    “What are you going to do with the experience you have learned?” Dodson said. “We need you. In order to maintain where we are as a nation, you are the future.”

    For photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/armysmdc/albums/72177720297857369

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 15:38
    Story ID: 417780
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMDC CSM talks cyber with local high school students, by Ayumi Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Dodson Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cyberspace
    STEM
    SMART
    SUCCEED
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    science technology engineering and mathematics
    SMDC
    John Hyten
    Finis Dodson
    SMDC Underserved Community Cybersecurity and Engineering Education Development
    Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering
    Science Math and Research Transformation Scholarship for Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT