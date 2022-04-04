Bowley Elementary trots into Month of the Military Child with help of special guests

Photo By Sharilyn Wells | In honor of The Month of the Military Child, Saul "Flip" White, from the Harlem...... read more read more Photo By Sharilyn Wells | In honor of The Month of the Military Child, Saul "Flip" White, from the Harlem Globetrotters, visited Bowley Elementary School on Fort Bragg, N.C., March 31. Children were excited to see the numerous tricks and stunts from the basketball player and even got to participate in a few. Photo by Sharilyn Wells/Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — For the first time in over two years, the pitter-patter of little feet shuffled into the gym of Bowley Elementary School on Fort Bragg, March 31. The students gathered for what they thought was just a regular get-together, but little did they know, the assembly was all about them — military children.



“This was a tremendous event for us,” said Latonya Leeks, principal of Bowley Elementary School. “The last time we were able to assemble was late 2019, early 2020, due to the pandemic. Our children don’t really understand that they come to school to be around friends and yet, can’t be around their friends. So this event, was an amazing opportunity for them. I am elated and a little bit emotional. It has been two years since I’ve stepped foot in that gymnasium with my kids.”



In honor of the Month of the Military Child, Saul “Flip” White, a member of the Harlem Globetrotters, rushed in front of the patiently waiting, cross-legged children. With his own sneakers squeaking on the gym floor, he began dribbling and spinning a red, white and blue basketball. The children, in awe, let out a cheer as he pulled some of their classmates onto the floor to share in his basketball tricks.



One 5th grade student, Jamir, even got to assist White in a theatrical dunk stunt. After the excitement quieted down, White thanked and provided advice to the wide-eyed, military children.



“I have a challenge for you,” White said. “Take the time and have compassion for each other. Make a friend that isn’t part of your circle; respect your parents, do your homework — be dedicated in whatever you do and commit to doing your best.”



April is the month designated in showcasing the important role military children play in the armed forces community and the daily sacrifices and challenges they overcome.



Leeks added that the school celebrates their children every day, but April is a month that gives reverence to military children, referencing the unsung motto for the students who attend Bowley Elementary School, “I may not be in the Armed Forces, but I serve too.”



“For me, because of so much happening that has affected (our students) socially and emotionally,” Leeks said about the pandemic. “They need to feel like they are loved, they need to know that they feel like they’ve served too; that their participation of coming (to school) every single day is a part of that service. We are going to try our best to show them the love and respect they deserve.”



Bowley Elementary School has something special scheduled for their students every day. From spirit days that include special treats at lunch, or wearing a shirt from where they’ve visited or live, to family picnic celebrations in the school yard — the school staff is truly taking the time to show their admiration of the military children.



This year is the 35th anniversary of the Month of the Military Child, which is part of the legacy of former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger, who established the commemoration in 1986. The 2021-2022 school year is also the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Department of Defense Education Activity.



“I am an Air Force brat, so I get it,” said Carricia Simpson, assistant principal of Bowley. “I know what it’s like to be a military kid. I know what it’s like to move to different installations constantly. It’s an absolute honor to give back to our kids. Every deployment or homecoming, our children go through it too, and yet every single day these children come in smiling. It’s a fact of life, military kids are the most resilient children on the face of this planet.”