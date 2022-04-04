Whiteman Air Force Base for a large-force joint integration exercise

Courtesy Photo | On April 4, the 509th Bomb Wing kicked off a four-day interoperability exercise...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On April 4, the 509th Bomb Wing kicked off a four-day interoperability exercise involving active duty, guard and reserve fighter, bomber, refueling and support units from across the country, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. Following months-long planning endeavors, Exercise Agile Tiger is designed to meet training objectives consisting of high-fidelity distributed mission planning, coordinated long-range standoff munitions integration, dynamic targeting and advanced survival, evasion, resistance and escape scenarios. This event also provides for the development of new and non-traditional communications tactics, techniques and procedures. (Courtesy Image) see less | View Image Page

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, Mo.--On April 4, the 509th Bomb Wing kicked off a four-day interoperability exercise involving active duty, guard and reserve fighter, bomber, refueling and support units from across the country.



Following months-long planning endeavors, Exercise Agile Tiger is designed to meet training objectives consisting of high-fidelity distributed mission planning, coordinated long-range standoff munitions integration, dynamic targeting and advanced survival, evasion, resistance and escape scenarios. This event also provides for the development of new and non-traditional communications tactics, techniques and procedures.



Six F-35A Lightning II aircraft from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, two T-38 Talon’s from Langley AFB, Va. and one KC-10 Extender from Travis AFB, Calif., arrived at Whiteman AFB, where they will stage operations for the duration of the exercise. Whiteman B-2 Spirits and A-10 Warthog aircraft, along with their Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters will also participate. Other flying and support units will stage out of McConnell, Dyess, Ellsworth, and Barksdale AFB.



“We rely on our Airmen to adapt to increasingly constrained environments, collaborate with cross-functionally, and innovate in a highly dynamic combat environment,” said Colonel Daniel Diehl, 509th Bomb Wing Commander. “As America’s premier bomb wing, our Airmen are trusted to execute nuclear and conventional airpower, and we are constantly looking for ways to improve processes and ensure we’re meeting the objectives of the National Defense Strategy. This exercise is designed to ensure we stay combat ready, every day.”



The integration of the B-2, B-1, and B-52 with fifth-generation fighter aircraft and other support units allows America to maintain credible strategic deterrence in a rapidly changing environment. This collaboration advances joint warfighter lethality while promoting resilience, innovation, competitiveness and process improvement – all talents required to address today’s complex challenges.



During this four-day exercise, you may notice increased air traffic and noise around Whiteman Air Force Base. Some flights will be conducted at night. To report any exceptional noise please contact 509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs at (660)687-5727 or email 509BW.Public.Affairs@us.af.mil. To report any suspicious activity please contact the Office of Special Investigation at (660)687-3812.



Coverage of Exercise Agile Tiger will be continuously available on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service at, www.dvidshub.net/feature/AgileTiger.