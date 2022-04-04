Army Reserve division continues virtual Yellow Ribbon program

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division continues to host virtual Yellow Ribbon events for pre- and post-deployment Soldiers assigned to units within the division’s geographical 13-state region.



More than 200 Soldiers logged on and attended the two-day virtual event this past February alongside their family members to learn of the numerous military-related resources, opportunities and benefits available to them before, during and after deploying.



“I want to thank you all, defenders of freedom, for being here today. I’d like us all to take a moment of peace to honor our service members who are still abroad defending our rights to remain free,” said Matthew Davis, cadre speaker and moderator for the Yellow Ribbon event.



Davis is one of the community partners whom the 99th RD Yellow Ribbon team invited to guest speak and host during the event along with other military and community partners to make the occasion as informative as possible, sharing sometimes-unknown resources available to Soldiers and their family members.



“I ask you to remain open-minded today as your mind is like a parachute – it works best when it’s open. We are here to share what resources are out there, but more importantly to help you understand what those resources do and can provide to you and your family,” Davis explained. “We all have a life story that we are the main character and author of. I challenge everyone to determine and think about how the current chapter will flow into the next, and how those next chapters will begin and end.”



Covering topics such as reintegration, resiliency, relationship building, suicide awareness, communication, anger management, finances, employment and resume writing, organizations such as Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, the Veterans Administration, Military One Source, several colleges and universities, and companies looking to hire veterans shared pertinent information that could aid Soldiers preparing for or returning from deployment.



“I really enjoy being able to connect Soldiers with community partners,” said Staff Sgt. Richard Saenz, 99th RD Yellow Ribbon coordinator. “My main role on the team is establishing relationships with the leadership of deploying and redeploying units, and continued coordination for them to attend our events.”



The military is always advancing and updating the tools available to Soldiers. This is the same when it comes to pre- and post-deployment opportunities and benefits.



“Soldiers are provided the opportunity to have a better understanding of information they’re receiving before and after deployment,” Saenz shared. “It’s not uncommon that even seasoned Soldiers walk away from a Yellow Ribbon event having learned something new.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2022 Story ID: 417767 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US