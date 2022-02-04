Change of Command Ceremony — 129th Rescue Wing

Photo By Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman | Airmen from the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, stand in formation...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman | Airmen from the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, stand in formation during the wing’s Change of Command ceremony, April 2, 2022, at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California. During the ceremony, outgoing commander U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Waldman relinquished command to incoming commander, Col. Victor Teal, Jr. At center is Master Sgt. Miguel Hernandez, who serves as first sergeant with the 129th Logistics Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman) see less | View Image Page

Mountain View, Calif. — Col. Jeffrey H. Waldman handed over duties and responsibilities of the 129th Rescue Wing to Col. Victor L. Teal Jr. in a change of command ceremony at Moffett Air National Guard Base, on April 2, 2022.



Waldman began his two-year tenure at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and was commended for his notable leadership and endless resolution to the wing as the nation braced the unprecedented spread of COVID-19.



“Uncertain times require extraordinary leaders, and we are going from one experienced leader to another,” said Brig. Gen. Steven Butow, commander of the California Air National Guard, and guest speaker for the ceremony.



The wing conducts statewide missions and operations by providing assistance on behalf of the Governor of California during national emergencies.



After being launched full-throttle into a variety of COVID-19 support missions in the height of 2020, the wing, along with partners from the rest of California’s Army and Air National Guard, entered a phase of unrelenting domestic operations.



From food banks to field hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and mass vaccination sites — under Waldman's leadership, Airmen from the wing answered California’s call while mobilizing for civil unrest missions and continuing federal missions at home and abroad.



In his address, Waldman gave recognition to the challenges he faced as both demanding and rewarding and expressed his confidence in turning the wing over to an officer who he has known and worked with for over 20 years.



“While this may be a nostalgic homecoming for Col. Teal, members of the wing should revelle in the fact that this transition is a reunion for us,” said Waldman. “Let us celebrate that you will be led by someone who already knows the missions and special challenges we face here. To Vic, we say, ‘welcome back home.’”



Before accepting command of the wing, Teal served full-time on the Joint Staff of the California Military Department in a variety of assignments and conducted planning and execution of domestic operations throughout the state.



“The California Air National Guard has five wings and 5,000 Airmen who serve our nation in times of need and who serve our communities in times of need,” said Teal, “ Throughout the global pandemic, we have provided more capabilities than we have ever seen before, and my biggest goal is to ensure no matter where the call comes from and no matter what the reason, we will always be ready to answer.”



Teal served meritoriously as director of operations and a mission commander during four deployments in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa and Operation Enduring Freedom.



“There have been so many people that have been behind me in my entire career and I can tell you it takes countless amounts of people to build a wing commander over time,” said Teal. “Success requires equal effort from everyone involved and sometimes more than 100%.”



Teal closed his comments by reciting the pararescue motto, “These things we do, that others may live.”



The wing is manned by approximately 1,000 military and civilian personnel organized in 18 subordinate groups, squadrons and flights. The wing operates HC-130J Combat King II aircraft, HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, and the Guardian Angel pararescue weapon system.