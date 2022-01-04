Bakersfield, Calif. Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)”

PACIFIC OCEAN – Bakersfield, California native, Lt. Cmdr. Carolyne Vu, is assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is forward-deployed to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, and currently conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.



“Growing up, I learned service over self and had a strong desire to have an impact on the world,” said Vu. “My interest in the Navy specifically followed after my interest developed for attending the United States Naval Academy (USNA).”



Vu commissioned from the Naval Academy in May, 2012. At sea she and served aboard the Destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) homeported in Norfolk, Virginia and on the staff of Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28. She also served ashore at the Naval Postgraduate School, earning her degree in Operations Analysis before checking onboard Dewey in May, 2020. Vu serves as Dewey’s Combat Systems Officer (CSO), ensuring material readiness of all onboard Combat Systems equipment and that her Sailors are ready to accomplish any mission tasking.



“Our mission is continual combat readiness and she is integral to that effort,” said Cmdr. Jermaine Brooms, commanding officer of Dewey. “Her equipment is the lynch pin of all combat that this ship can wage; we cannot operate, navigate, nor communicate without her team’s efforts.”



Vu is also the Senior Watch Officer, supporting the professional development of the crew for both in port and underway qualifications.

“Without her encouragement and mentorship, our team cannot reach its full potential of being effective and efficient warfighters,” said Brooms. “Her best quality is her empathetic approach to her teams. She applies compassion in situations when most would apply frustration, and concern when most would apply callousness. This approach has made her the sought-out mentor for countless senior and junior personnel in the Wardroom and on the deck plates.”



Vu added that she takes her position aboard Dewey very seriously because of the impact she can have while mentoring young Division Officers as they progress in their Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) qualification process.



“I chose to become a SWO after my Midshipman summer cruise in 2009,” added Vu. “I met amazing leaders and Sailors that showed me what an adventure life at sea could be. I was drawn to the immediate impact a young Division Officer could make upon commissioning. Plus, who doesn’t want to drive a high-speed warship out at sea!”



Vu says that her family is still in Bakersfield and have been supportive of her career, visiting her at duty stations and sending care packages with “special Bakersfield snacks” to remind her of home. She added that while Bakersfield has developed into a big city, in her mind it remains a patriotic place with a small town vibe. Vu’s parents were teenage refugees following the Vietnam War, and she developed a love for the Constitution while studying the Revolutionary War in her 8th grade Social Studies class.



“What better way to repay this country that gave [my parents] the opportunity to share in this American dream than by dedicating myself to supporting and defending the Constitution that grants this way of life,” added Vu. “Honor and respect were ingrained in my upbringing. It’s important to me that I serve in a manner that will always reflect honorably upon my family, my ship, and the Navy. Also, I strive to include respect in all aspects; respect for others, regardless of rank or rate, and respect for the mission tasking we are asked to execute.”



At home Vu has a passion home cooking, and the opportunities she’s had to travel around the world and interact with people of diverse backgrounds has greatly enriched her culinary interests. She added that her and her wife have accumulated cookbooks from all over the world from her personal and Navy travels. Vu emphasizes that for those seeking opportunities for travel and personal growth, the Navy may be the right fit.



“The Navy continues to be an amazing adventure; more than I ever imagined as a young girl in Bakersfield,” said Vu. “My favorite part is connecting with other people and sharing in a common team goal. Specifically at sea, there is this sensation that is always my favorite – standing topside with the wind blowing, the salt of the sea in the air, and vast blue ocean all around – I can feel the beautiful magnitude of what it takes to serve on a warship. A solidarity and ability to operate together to move us through the sea with purpose. There’s no other feeling like it.”



Dewey is assigned to DESRON 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. Commander, Task Force 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 18:39 Story ID: 417747 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: BAKERSFIELD, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bakersfield, Calif. Native Serves Aboard USS Dewey (DDG 105)”, by PO1 Benjamin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.