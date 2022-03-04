ANNUAL SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS AND PREVENTION MONTH RUN

Photo By Airman Avery Litton | 1st. Lt. Samantha Harris the Sexual Assault Response Cordinator of the 182nd Airlift...... read more read more Photo By Airman Avery Litton | 1st. Lt. Samantha Harris the Sexual Assault Response Cordinator of the 182nd Airlift Wing hands a water bottle to Taylor Sula, student flight trainee, during the Annual Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month walk/run at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Apr. 4, 2022. This is the first SAAPM walk/run to be hosted since the start of the Covid-19 Pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Avery Litton) see less | View Image Page

PEORIA, Ill. – Sixty Airmen line up at the top of a steep hill, ready to run, despite the cold and gloomy day. The strong wind and potential rain threaten them to stop, but still they run. By the looks of determination on everyone's faces, it is clear that this is for a cause close to everyone's hearts.

The 182nd Airlift Wing’s Annual Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month walk/run aims to bring awareness to sexual assault in the military during the nationally recognized month. The walk/run was hosted at the wing in Peoria, Illinois, on April 2, 2022 after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the wing’s Sexual Assault Response Coordinator 1st. Lt. Samantha Harris the annual event was started in 2018.

“My favorite part of the event this year was seeing everyone get together and support a great cause,” said Harris. “Our hope is that by bringing awareness to the topic it also brings an awareness to the necessary preventative measures required to further reduce assault with the goal to eliminate sexual assault within the military.”

The Annual SAAPM walk/run typically has had about 50 participants in the past years. Participant Master Sgt. Jennifer Brown, Aviation Resource Manager, 182nd Operations Support Squadron said she would highly encourage others to participate in future years.

“Our commanders were 100 percent on board and they encouraged maximum participation,” said Brown. “It means that our leadership is involved and they definitely care and want awareness out there.”

Harris stated she is very thankful for everyone who was able to attend the walk/run this year. Harris also said she and the rest of Sexual Assault Prevention Team wants all of the 182nd personal to know that they are here to help and assist anyone who needs support.

“Please reach out to us at any time,” said Harris. “I am more than happy to meet with people, answer any questions, and provide support and mentorship.”

Before the walk/run began Harris shared several facts about sexual assault from the Rape Abuse & Incest National Network. This included that every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted and 18,900 military members experienced unwanted sexual contact in a year. She also shared that sexual violence has dropped by half in the last 20 years.

“It isn’t without advocacy, education, and a conscious effort in prevention measures that we see a drop in numbers,” said Harris. “We still have a long way to go but it is up to us to ‘Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.”