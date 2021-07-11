146th Medical Group streamlines readiness reporting returning critical training hours back to drill status guardsmen

Airmen from the 146th Medical Group (146 MDG), with oversight from the Minnesota Air National Guard's 133rd Airlift Wing (133 AW), launched its first-ever large-scale medical readiness rodeo inside the wing's fuel cell hangar.



The medical rodeo, which had been used as a best practice by the 133 AW for over eight years, was implemented on a smaller scale to complete all necessary individual medical readiness requirements in one visit.



During the medical event, groups of Airmen scheduled for specific appointments check-in at a welcome desk throughout the day. Airmen are then processed to identify specific medical readiness items needing attention, such as getting an influenza shot, speaking with a medical provider, or receiving a dental exam.



According to U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Abraham Virata, improving the wing's overall medical reporting statistics and giving back critical hours that Airmen need for training is the primary purpose of the rodeo.



"Airmen can expect to spend a total of 12 to 20 minutes during their scheduled group appointment. So we get them in and out as fast as possible, get them green across the board as far as their readiness statistics go, and let them get on with their day," said Virata.



"It's been a sharp contrast from before where Airman could sometime spend hours on any given drill to accomplish the same thing. This event has been a great success for the wing and its members across the board. We get to conduct our medical reporting requirements, and Airmen get their critical time back during drill to accomplish their training; it's a win-win," said Virata.



According to Virata, the results from the rodeo's success could be solely attributed to the unwavering support from the 133 AW.



"After we had a chance to see how they ran their operation first hand, they [113 AW] came out here and briefed our leadership and helped us initiate it all. They truly made all the difference, helping us during the early stages of our observation to the pre-planning and execution of this event," said Virata.



As of now, the 146 MDG plans on continuing using the medical event for the foreseeable future with the hopes of refining and fine-tuning minor aspects to continue improving the event for Airmen annually.

