Following the storm damage to the 102nd Intelligence Wing’s dining facility at Otis Air National Guard Base, the Massachusetts Army National Guard opened the doors of Twining Hall to the 102nd’s services unit for joint use.



The 102nd Intelligence Wing’s DFAC was condemned in November 2021 after severe weather conditions collapsed the facility’s roof. The unit worked quickly to temporarily truck food supplies to and from dining facilities on the joint base to feed airmen during drill weekend. Camp Edwards extended its help by giving access to its dining facility, including its freezers, equipment and preparation tables.



“Our commander made a call,” said Senior Master Sgt. Sam Brown, superintendent of services, 102nd Force Support Squadron. “The next day they gave us keys, and the next Monday we had food delivered and we were okay. It was that fast.”



Twining Hall temporarily stands to provide for both Camp Edwards training facility and the over 300 airmen receiving lunches during drills on base. A rotating selection of the service’s unit — typically six to 12 members — arrive at the DFAC at 6:30 a.m. and start preparing three different boxed meals for the day, excited to serve their fellow airmen. On base, the unit also handles physical fitness and lodging, while also being trained in protocol and mortuary, including search and recovery.



“We have the highest morale of any section in the entire wing. It's hard work, but they all like it,” said Brown.



The unit shows its appreciation of Camp Edwards generosity by ensuring everything is clean and handled with care.



“They’re just nice enough to let us be here. We appreciate it,” said Brown.



(by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2022 14:43 Story ID: 417738 Location: CAPE COD, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Guard extends joint use of dining facility to 102 IW, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.