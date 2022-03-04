128 ARW MAINTENANCE GROUP SIGNS SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS AND PREVENTION PROCLAMATION 2022

MILWAUKEE, WISC. - Members of Milwaukee’s 128th Air Refueling Wing’s Maintenance Group gathered to sign a pledge April 3rd, 2022. This official proclamation, authored by Maintenance Group Commander Col. Eric Kilburg, recognizes April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and calls on all Airmen to “Step Forward. Prevent. Report and Advocate.”



The 128 ARW Sexual Assault Program Manager Kelsey Danner sees Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month as “a time to take a closer look at how we, as a Wing, can help bring awareness and to create a safe, sexual assault free environment for all of our airmen.” Danner says the goal of her office is “to provide the training and tools needed for all our service members and civilians to create a work and home environment free of sexual assault. In the event that there is an assault, it’s my goal to provide the best advocacy for the victim ensure their needs are met.”



Lt. Col. Kristin Rebholz-Hatten, Maintenance Squadron Commander, is appreciative of the work that Kelsey Danner is doing. “Having a full-time Sexual Assault Program Manager is an amazing resource to offer our members so they have a highly trained and equipped professional to deal with the sensitive nature of these crimes.” Rebholz-Hatten also notes “everyone deserves an environment free of risk of assault and harassment, a place they feel safe and treated with dignity and respect. [April] is our opportunity to highlight, remind, and educate all our Airmen of the importance of prevention and reporting of sexual assault and harassment.”



The theme of this year’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” Danner said, “[this theme] helps our airmen know that if we take the time to assess our workspaces and do our best to hold each other accountable for their actions, we improve the possibility of preventing further assaults.”



Lt. Col. Rebholz-Hatten sees the Air Force’s wingman concept as being key to sexual assault and sexual harassment prevention. “As a wing, it is our responsibility to make sure that if we see something, we say something. Having a person you trust and can confide in can help you heal from these traumatic events, and help remove you from situations that could lead to an assault. A wingman is your person. I encourage all to have one, but more importantly, to be one.”



The signed proclamation will be posted in a common work space as a reminder of the importance of Sexual Assault and Prevention month. Sexual Assault Response Coordinators, Victim Advocates, and Sexual Assault Program Managers are available at DoD installations worldwide.

